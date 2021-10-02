Lorient vs Clermont prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Sunday sees Lorient face off with Clermont at the Stade du Moustoir in a Ligue 1 game.

Lorient are currently in sixth place after a strong start, while newly-promoted Clermont are in 15th position after a recent slide.

Can Lorient continue their good run or will Clermont regain their form and pick up a win?

Lorient vs Clermont Head-to-Head

After struggling to survive in the 2020-21 campaign, Lorient have started the current season well.

They’ve lost just once thus far, and have won three of their first eight matches.

Most recently, they drew with high-flying Lyon, and prior to that became the first side to defeat Nice this season.

Meanwhile, Clermont flew out of the blocks in their first Ligue 1 season early on, picking up two wins from two games.

Since then, however, Pascal Gastien’s side have not claimed a victory, and are now on a two-match losing streak.

Most recently, they fell to defeat at the hands of Monaco, despite taking the lead in the sixth minute.

Lorient have won three of their last six meetings with Clermont, losing just once in the process.

Lorient form guide: D-W-D-W-D

Clermont form guide: D-L-D-L-L

Lorient vs Clermont Team News

Lorient

Laurent Abergel is suspended for this game, while two other players are out injured.

Injured: Jeremy Morel, Adrian Grbic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Laurent Abergel

Clermont

Clermont have no injuries leading into this match, but Pierre-Yves Hamel is ineligible to face his parent side as part of his loan deal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Pierre-Yves Hamel

Lorient vs Clermont Predicted XI

Lorient predicted XI (3-5-2): Paul Nardi, Houboulang Mendes, Julien Laporte, Moritz Jenz, Igor Silva, Enzo Le Fee, Fabien Lemoine, Thomas Monconduit, Vincent Le Goff, Armand Lauriente, Terem Moffi

Clermont predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Arthur Desmas, Akim Zedadka, Cedric Hountondji, Florent Ogier, Vital N’Simba, Jonathan Iglesias, Johan Gastien, Jodel Dossou, Jason Berthomier, Elbasan Rashani, Mohamed Bayo

Lorient vs Clermont Prediction

Lorient have surprised everyone with their form this season, but they appear to be more solid at the back and have a dangerous pair of strikers in Lauriente and Moffi.

Clermont have the striking power to harm Lorient in the form of Mohamed Bayo, but their form has slipped badly in recent weeks and this looks like a tricky match for them.

We expect a tight game that goes the way of the hosts.

Prediction: Lorient 1-0 Clermont

