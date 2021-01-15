Lorient vs Dijon prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Lorient face off with Dijon in a Sunday afternoon kick-off as the Ligue 1 action continues.

Both of these sides are currently in Ligue 1’s relegation zone, with Lorient in 19th and Dijon in 18th.

A win would be hugely valuable for both sides heading into the second half of the season.

Lorient vs Dijon Head-to-Head

Lorient’s season has been largely disastrous thus far. They’ve won just three matches during the current campaign, and their most recent victory came back on 13 December – over bottom club Nimes.

Since then, they’ve picked up a single point in five matches, securing a 2-2 draw with Nice. That means they are yet to secure a point in 2021.

Defending has been Lorient’s big issue this season, as they’ve conceded a worrying 38 goals. Only Nimes have let in more during the current campaign.

Dijon have found things equally tricky this term. They began 2020-21 with four straight losses, and it took them until their 12th game to secure their first win.

Since then, they’ve only tasted victory on one more occasion, beating Nimes on 23 December. However, their surprisingly decent defence has allowed them to secure a total of eight draws, including two to start 2021.

Scoring goals, however, has been a serious issue. Dijon have only managed 12 all season, the least in Ligue 1.

The most recent game between these two sides was a 0-0 stalemate in January 2020. Prior to that, the sides engaged in a five-goal thriller won 2-3 by Dijon in January 2017.

Lorient form guide: L-L-D-L-L

Dijon form guide: L-L-W-D-D

Lorient vs Dijon Team News

Lorient

A COVID-19 breakout will likely mean that Lorient will be without a number of players for this match. Thomas Callens, Thomas Monconduit, Paul Nardi, Jonathan Delaplace, Vincent Le Goff, Julien Laporte and Pierre-Yves Hamel have all reportedly tested positive for the virus.

Elsewhere, Thomas Fontaine, Houboulang Mendes and Matthieu Saunier are all unavailable with injuries.

Injured: Thomas Fontaine, Houboulang Mendes, Matthieu Saunier

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Thomas Callens, Thomas Monconduit, Paul Nardi, Jonathan Delaplace, Vincent Le Goff, Julien Laporte, Pierre-Yves Hamel

Suite aux tests effectués ce matin, un nouveau joueur du groupe professionnel du FC Lorient a été testé positif à la COVID-19.

👉🏻 https://t.co/5ZOHj1q5WY pic.twitter.com/wWOIYAL6er — FC LORIENT 🐟 (@FCLorient) January 14, 2021

Dijon

Dijon have three injuries to contend with for this game. Anibal Chala, Roger Assale and Yassine Benzia have all been ruled out, but should be back before the month ends.

Injured: Anibal Chala, Roger Assale, Yassine Benzia

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lorient vs Dijon Predicted XI

Lorient predicted XI (4-3-3): Matthieu Dreyer, Trevoh Chalobah, Andreaw Gravillon, Jerome Hergault, Jeremy Morel, Laurent Abergel, Fabien Lemoine, Enzo Le Fee, Armand Lauriente, Terem Moffi, Quentin Boisgard

Dijon predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Anthony Racioppi, Sacha Boey, Bruno Manga, Senou Coulibaly, Ngonda Muzinga, Didier Ndong, Pape Cheikh Diop Gueye, Mihai-Alexandru Dobre, Bersant Celina, Eric Ebimbe, Mama Balde

Lorient vs Dijon Prediction

This match is likely going to be a low-scoring affair. Dijon have struggled for goals all season and so even Lorient’s questionable defence may be able to stand up to the pressure.

However, given that they are without a number of first-team players, the home side may also struggle.

With this in mind, a low-scoring draw appears to be pretty likely.

Prediction: Lorient 1-1 Dijon