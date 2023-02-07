Lorient vs Lens Prediction and Betting Tips | February 9, 2023 

Lorient will host Lens at the Stade Yves Allainmat - Le Moustoir on Thursday (February 9) in the last 16 of the Coupe de France.

The hosts have had mixed results in Ligue 1 recently to fall behind in the race for European football. They will now turn their attention to the cup, where they thrashed amateur side La Chataigneraie 6-0 in their first game before beating Bastia on penalties.

Lorient won their lone Coupe de France title in the 2001-02 campaign. They last made it to this stage of the domestic tournament in the 2016-17 campaign, where they lost 2-1 to Bordeaux.

Lens, meanwhile, have enjoyed a largely solid campaign despite their recent struggles in the league. They beat Linas Montlhery 2-0 in their first cup game of the season before overcoming Stade Brestois 3-1.

The visitors made it to this stage of the domestic cup last season but lost 4-2 to Monaco.

Lorient vs Lens Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 25 meetings between Lorient and Lens, who trail 11-6.

The hosts have won just one of their last six games in the fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last five games in the fixture.

Les Merlus have conceded 34 league goals this season, the most by any team in the top half of the standings.

Only three of Les Sang et Or's 13 league wins this season have come on the road.

Lens have the best defensive record in the French top flight this season, conceding just 16 times in 22 games.

Lorient vs Lens Prediction

Lorient are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just two of their last six games across competitions. They have won just one of their last seven home matches and could struggle here.

Lens, meanwhile, are winless in their last three games but have lost just one of their last 14 competitive outings. They are unbeaten in their last eight away games and should come out on top.

Prediction: Lorient 1-2 Lens

Lorient vs Lens Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Lens

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of their last five meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in four of their last five matchups.)

Poll : 0 votes