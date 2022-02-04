Lorient vs Lens prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Ligue 1 returns this weekend and will see Lorient host Lens on Sunday afternoon in the 23rd gameweek of the French top-flight.

Lorient are in abysmal form at the moment and are inching closer to relegation as the season progresses. They were beaten 4-2 by Nantes in their last game, where they found themselves playing catch-up for the entire 90 minutes.

The hosts sit 19th in the league table, with just 17 points from 22 games. They will be looking to begin picking up points as soon as possible to avoid an impending drop.

Lens began the year with three consecutive wins across all competitions but lost form just before the winter break. They were beaten 2-0 by Olympique Marseille in their last league game before crashing out of the Coupe de France in the last 16 of the tournament after losing 4-2 to Monaco last weekend.

Lens sit ninth in the Ligue 1 standings with 33 points from 22 games. They will now be looking to return to winning ways when they travel to Lorient on Sunday.

Lorient vs Lens Head-to-Head

There have been 23 meetings between Lorient and Lens. The home team have won 10 of those games while the visitors have won five times. There have been eight draws between the two sides.

The two teams last faced off in a league clash earlier this season. The game ended 2-2.

Lorient Form Guide: L-L-D-D-L

Lens Form Guide: L-L-W-W-W

Lorient vs Lens Team News

Lorient

Jeremy Morel and Laurent Abergel are both injured and will not play on Sunday. Dango Outtara only just returned from international duty with Burkina Faso and may not be available to play as soon as this weekend.

Injured: Jeremy Morel, Laurent Abergel

Doubtful: Dango Outtara

Suspended: None

Lens

Ignatius Ganago is away with Cameroon at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations and will miss Sunday's game. Deiver Machado is injured and will be absent as well.

Injured: Deiver Machado

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Ignatius Ganago

Suspended: None

Lorient vs Lens Predicted XI

Lorient Predicted XI (4-4-2): Paul Nardi (GK); Houboulang Mendes, Julien Laporte, Moritz Jenz, Vincent Le Goff; Enzo Le Fée, Fabien Lemoine, Thomas Monconduit, Armand Laurienté; Terem Moffi, Ibrahima Kone

Lens Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Jean-Louis Leca (GK); Jonathan Gradit, Kevin Danso, Facundo Medina; Jonathan Clauss, Cheick Doucouré, Seko Fofana, Przemyslaw Frankowski; Gael Kakuta, Wesley Said; Arnaud Kalimuendo

Lorient vs Lens Prediction

Lorient are in very poor form at the moment. They are on a 16-game winless run across all competitions with their last win coming back in September last year. They have scored just 18 goals all season, the lowest in the division.

Lens are on a run of back-to-back losses after winning all three of their games prior. They should however return to winning ways when they take on the struggling Lorient.

Prediction: Lorient 1-2 Lens

