Lorient vs Lille Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd October 2022

The Ligue 1 is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Lorient lock horns with an impressive Lille side in an important clash at the Stade Yves Allainmat on Sunday.

Lorient vs Lille Preview

Lorient are currently in third place in the Ligue 1 standings and have consistently punched above their weight so far this season. The home side eased past Auxerre by a 3-1 margin before the international break and will look to maintain their impressive run of form in this match.

Lille, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and are yet to hit their stride this season. Les Dogues edged Toulouse to an important 2-1 victory in their previous game and will need to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Lorient vs Lille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Lille have an impressive record against Lorient and have won 15 out of the 31 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Lorient's nine victories.

Lorient and Lille have played a total of 15 Ligue 1 matches without playing out a draw, with the previous such result occurring in 2011.

Lorient have alternated between victory and defeat in their last eight home games against Lille in Ligue 1, with their previous game ending a victory for the home side.

Lorient have won their last four matches in Ligue 1 and could potentially match their best run in the competition since the 2013-14 campaign.

Lille are one of only two teams to have scored and conceded at least one goal in each of their league games so far this season.

Lorient have won their first three home games in Ligue 1 for the second consecutive season after having never managed the feat in their history.

Lorient vs Lille Prediction

Lille have an impressive squad at their disposal and will need to justify their potential this season. Les Dogues have been plagued by inconsistency over the past year and have a point to prove in the coming months.

Lorient have exceeded expectations this season and are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset on their day. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Lorient 1-1 Lille

2 for 1 New Player Bonus at Barstool

Lorient vs Lille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Lorient to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jonathan David to score - Yes

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Man Utd, Arsenal vs Tottenham and other GW 9 matches! Click here

Poll : 0 votes