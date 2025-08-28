Lorient vs Lille Prediction and Betting Tips | August 30th 2025

Lorient will host Lille at the Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir on Saturday in the third round of the 2025-26 Ligue 1 campaign. The hosts will be hoping to build momentum after last weekend's result to push high up the table early in the season.

Ad

Les Merlus failed to take advantage of their opportunities in the opening round and were punished in a 1-0 defeat against Auxerre. However, they managed to take advantage of Stade Rennais' reduction to nine men within the first 15 minutes and came away with a thumping 4-0 home victory last time out. The newly-promoted side will be aiming to stay up by season's end, but may need to pick up as many points as possible in the early games of the season to achieve that.

Ad

Trending

Lille featured in a thrilling 3-3 draw with Stade Brestois on the opening weekend but managed to steal all three points in a 1-0 win over AS Monaco on Sunday courtesy of Oliver Giroud’s 91st-minute winner. The Mastiffs were disappointed to narrowly miss out on Champions League qualification in the final weeks of last season and will be aiming for a higher finish this campaign.

Lorient vs Lille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the 40th meeting between the two sides. Lorient have won 12 of the previous 39, eight have ended in draws while Lille have won the remaining 19.

Both teams are evenly matched in recent meetings with five wins apiece across the last 10 editions of this fixture.

Lorient have scored 13 goals across their last 10 meetings with Lille but have also conceded 19 goals across those games.

The hosts had the best offensive and defensive records in Ligue 2 last season with 68 goals scored and 31 conceded across 34 games.

Lille finished last season with the second-best defensive record in the French top-flight having only conceded 36 goals across 34 games.

Ad

Lorient vs Lille Prediction

The hosts are underdogs going into the weekend and will need to be at their best to get a result against a side with more quality.

Les Dogues will only need to avoid complacency to pick up all 3 points when they make the trip to Lorient this weekend. They have had their struggles on the road of late but should have enough to win this one.

Ad

Prediction: Lorient 1-2 Lille

Lorient vs Lille Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Lille

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last seven games have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in six of their last seven matchups)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More