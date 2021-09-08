Lorient vs Lille prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

The Ligue 1 is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Lorient lock horns with Lille on Friday. Lille have been exceptional over the past year and have a point to prove this season.

Lorient are in seventh place in the Ligue 1 standings at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The home side played out a 2-2 draw with Lens last month and will need to step up in this game.

Lille, on the other hand, are the reigning French champions and stormed their way to the Ligue 1 title this season. Les Dogues edged Montpellier to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Lorient vs Lille Head-to-Head

Lille have a good record against Lorient and have won 14 matches out of 29 games played between the two teams. Lorient have managed eight victories against Lille and will need to be at their best on Friday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in February this year and ended in a 4-1 victory for Lille. Lorient struggled to cope with their opponents on the day and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Lorient form guide in Ligue 1: D-L-W-D

Lille form guide in Ligue 1: W-D-L-D

Lorient vs Lille Team News

Lorient can cause an upset. Image Source: FC Lorient

Lorient

Leo Petrot and Jeremy Morel are currently injured and will be unable to play a part in this match. Stephane Diarra and Loris Mouyokolo have made progress with their recoveries but might not recover in time for this game.

Injured: Leo Petrot, Jeremy Morel

Doubtful: Stephane Diarra, Loris Mouyokolo

Suspended: None

Lille have an impressive squad

Lille

Renato Sanches is injured at the moment and will be unable to play a part against Lorient this weekend. Tiago Djalo and Mehmet Zeki Celik are also struggling with knocks and are unlikely to be risked in this fixture.

Injured: Renato Sanches

Doubtful: Tiago Djalo, Mehmet Zeki Celik

Suspended: None

Lorient vs Lille Predicted XI

Lorient Predicted XI (5-3-2): Paul Nardi; Vincent Le Goff, Igor Silva, Jerome Hergault, Houboulang Mendes, Julien Laporte; Thomas Monconduit, Laurent Abergel, Fabien Lemoine; Armand Lauriente, Adrian Grbic

Lille Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ivo Grbic; Jeremy Pied, Jose Fonte, Sven Botman, Domagoj Bradaric; Jonathan Ikone, Benjamin Andre, Xeka, Jonathan Bamba; Burak Yilmaz, Yusuf Yazici

Lorient vs Lille Prediction

Lille have exceptional players in their ranks but have struggled to make their mark this season. Les Dogues have won only one of their four games so far and have a point to prove this weekend.

Lorient are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset but will need to be at their best to take something away from this match. Lille are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Lorient 1-3 Lille

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi