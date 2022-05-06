Lorient vs Marseille Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th May 2022

On Sunday, Lorient will play host to Marseille in a Ligue 1 game at the Stade du Moustoir. It's a key game in the visitors’ quest for UEFA Champions League football next season.

Marseille are in second place in the standings, three points clear of their nearest two rivals Rennes and Monaco. Given that they have won six of their last eight games, they’ll be hopeful of securing their top-four spot soon.

However, they fell 3-0 to Lyon last weekend and were also eliminated from the Europa Conference League semi-finals by Feyenoord this week. So they might lack some momentum coming into this game.

Lorient, meanwhile, still aren’t entirely safe from relegation. They are in 16th place in the standings, just three points above Saint-Etienne, who are 18th, the relegation playoff spot.

After a horrendous run of form between September and January saw them go 15 games without a win, Lorient have claimed a few victories recently. However, they come into this match on a two-game losing streak, recently shipping five goals to Rennes.

Lorient vs Marseille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Marseille’s form has been excellent this season, but in 2022, they have struggled when following a European game in mid-week, failing to win four times.

Lorient have only scored 34 goals this season, with only bottom side Metz scoring fewer. Unsurprisingly, none of their players have reached double figures, with top scorer Terem Moffi on eight.

Lorient have not beaten Marseille in their last six meetings and have lost their last five to their visitors this weekend, including a 4-1 hammering in October.

Dimitri Payet has been Marseille’s main source of goals this season; he's both their top scorer with 12 and top creator with ten assists.

Despite being one of Ligue 1’s lower scoring sides, Lorient are one of just four sides in the competition to hit six goals in a game this season, with Lyon, Paris St. Germain and Rennes being the others. Lorient achieved that in a 6-2 win over Saint-Etienne in April.

Lorient vs Marseille Prediction

Marseille have struggled for form when returning from European competition this season. However, this weekend promises to be a slightly easier game for them, as Lorient’s form has dipped in the last few weeks.

The hosts are capable of scoring goals, but they find keeping them out much harder. Marseille will be hopeful of repeating Rennes’ feat from a few weeks ago and punish their struggling opponents.

Lorient will be desperate for some points here and will try to make it difficult for Marseille, but the away side are favoured to take all three points.

Prediction: Lorient 1-3 Marseille.

Lorient vs Marseille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Marseille win.

Tip 2: Marseille to score at least two goals – YES (Marseille have scored more than two goals in 16 games this season, while Lorient have let in at least two on 15 occasions).

Tip 3: Both teams to score – YES (Marseille have only failed to score in one of their last eight games, while Lorient have drawn just two blanks in their last ten).

