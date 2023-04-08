Lorient vs Marseille Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th April 2023

Lorient are set to play Marseille at the Stade Yves Allainmat - Le Moustoir on Sunday in Ligue 1.

Lorient come into this game on the back of a 3-1 loss to Paulo Fonseca's Lille in the league. A first-half goal from experienced forward Remy Cabella and a second-half brace from Kosovo international Edon Zhegrova secured the win for Lille. Malian attacker Ibrahima Kone scored the goal for Lorient, who had midfielder Laurent Abergel sent off.

Marseille, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Michel Der Zakarian's Montpellier in the league. A goal from attacker Arnaud Nordin was cancelled out by a penalty from midfielder Matteo Guendouzi for Marseille.

Lorient vs Marseille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 22 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Marseille have won 14 games, lost three and drawn five.

Midfielder Enzo Le Fee has nine goal contributions in 28 league starts for Lorient this season.

Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez has 13 goal contributions in 23 league starts for Marseille so far.

Portuguese left-back Nuno Tavares has six goals in 21 league starts for Marseille this season.

Right-back Jonathan Clauss has nine goal contributions in 23 league starts for Marseille this season.

Lorient vs Marseille Prediction

Lorient are currently 10th in the league, and lost their two star attackers in January, with Terem Moffi and Dango Ouattara joining Nice and Bournemouth respectively. Moffi had scored 12 goals before moving to Nice, while Ouattara had 11 goal contributions before signing for Bournemouth.

The next star to leave the club could be midfielder Enzo Le Fee. The 23-year old has produced some good performances this season, and has been linked with a move to the Premier League; Leicester City, Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United are among the names mentioned as potential destinations.

Marseille, on the other hand, are 3rd in the league, six points behind league leaders Paris Saint-Germain. They have impressed under the management of Igor Tudor, who has made his name as a disciplinarian. Players like Jonathan Clauss and Jordan Veretout are clearly benefitting from Tudor's approach, although it will be interesting to see how long Tudor is able to last at the club. Right now, Marseille look good.

Marseille have won only two of their last five league games, and will hope to get back to winning ways against Lorient.

Prediction: Lorient 0-1 Marseille

Lorient vs Marseille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Marseille

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Marseille to keep a clean sheet- yes

