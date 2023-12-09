Lorient vs Marseille Prediction and Betting Tips | December 10, 2023

Lorient entertain Marseille at the Stade Yves Allainmat - Le Moustoir in Ligue 1 on Sunday (December 10).

The hosts are winless in five league outings and drew 1-1 at Toulouse last week. Bamba Dieng bagged an injury-time equaliser as Lorient drew for the third time in the league this season.

Marseille, meanwhile, have seen an upturn in form and are unbeaten since the last international break in November. Vitinha, Michael Amir Murillo and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang helped them beatt Olympique Lyon 3-0, their third straight win across competitions.

Marseille are eighth place in the standings, with 20 points from 14 games, while Lorient are down in 16th with 12 points.

Lorient vs Marseille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 34 times across competitions, with Marseille leading 19-6.

Marseille are unbeaten in 10 league meetings against Lorientt, winning seven.

Marseille are winless on their travels this season and have not scored in three of their last five away games.

Both teams have scored 18 goals in 14 league games this season. Marseille (14) have conceded 11 goals fewer.

Lorient's two wins in Ligue 1 this season have come at home. They have failed to score in two of their last four home games.

Marseille are winless in 10 away Ligue 1 games, losing seven.

Marseille have kept clean sheets in their last three meetings at Lorient.

Lorient vs Marseille Prediction

Lorient have been in poor form recently, with one win in 11 league outings. They are winless in 10 meetings against Marseille, failing to score four times.

Head coach Regis Le Bris remains without Quentin Boisgard, Loris Mouyokolo, Joel Mvuka and Ayman Kari due to injury. Tiemoue Bakayoko picked up a thigh strain in the Toulouse draw last week and will sit this one out.

Marseille, meanwhile, aare unbeaten in four games across competitions, winning their last three, scoring 10 times and conceding four.

Gennaro Gattuso has a few absentees for the trip to Brittany. Valentin Rongier and Joaquin Correa remain sidelined due to injury. Geoffrey Kondogbia missed training this week and has been left out of the squad. Iliman Ndiaye continues to serve a suspension. Pepe Gueye, though, is back from a lengthy ban.

While Marseille are winless on the road in Ligue 1 this season, considering their current goalscoring form, expect them to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Lorient 1-2 Marseille

Lorient vs Marseille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Marseille to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to score or assist any time - Yes