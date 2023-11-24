Lorient vs Metz Prediction and Betting Tips | November 26 2023

Lorient face off with Metz in a Ligue 1 game at the Stade du Moustoir this Sunday.

Lorient are currently mired in the bottom three, sitting in 16th place, while Metz are five places above them in 11th. However, just two points separate them, meaning Lorient could climb all the way to 10th with the right result.

So which of these sides will come out on top when they play this weekend?

Lorient vs Metz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Recent results between these sides have been largely mixed. Their last six meetings have seen two wins for Lorient, three for Metz and one draw. It’s notable, though, that the away side have not won in any of those six games.

Following a relatively strong start that saw Lorient avoid defeat against Paris St. Germain, Nice and Lille, the home side have won just once. They are currently on a three-game winless run and have failed to score in those games too.

After losing four in a row between September 24 and October 22, Metz are now on a three-game unbeaten run. Their most recent game saw them defeat Nantes 3-1.

Lorient have only kept two clean sheets thus far this season, with both games ending 0-0. Only Nantes have conceded more goals than their total of 21.

Despite their struggles thus far this season, Lorient have actually only lost once at home in six games, with the defeat coming to Montpellier in September.

Lorient vs Metz Prediction

This promises to be a pretty close game, as both sides are evenly matched on paper, and Lorient’s decent home form could help them to arrest their recent slide.

With that said, Metz are riding some momentum right now, which is more than can be said for the home side, whose struggles in front of goal in recent games should definitely be worrying for them.

Overall, this match could go either way and if either side are likely to win, it’s Metz, but Lorient’s home form means the prediction is a draw.

Prediction: Lorient 1-1 Metz

Lorient vs Metz Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Draw.

Tip 2: Game to feature less than 2.5 goals – Yes (There have been less than 2.5 goals in Lorient’s last three games).

Tip 3: Both teams to score – Yes (Both Lorient and Metz have struggled to keep clean sheets this season).