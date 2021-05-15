Lorient vs Metz prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Lorient will host Metz at Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir on Sunday in matchday 37 of the Ligue 1 season.

The upcoming game against Metz is a must-win encounter for Lorient, who are just a point off the relegation places. They have 38 points from 36 games, and a loss on Sunday could put their plans of staying in the French top-division in serious jeopardy.

Lorient have suffered from having a shaky defense, as only the already relegated Dijon have conceded more goals than them this season.

Meanwhile, Metz are in a better spot in the table, having accumulated 46 points from 36 matches played.

Frederic Antonetti's side were attempting to push for a European berth halfway through the campaign. However, a poor spell of form in recent months has seen them drop to 10th position.

Lorient vs Metz Head-to-Head

Lorient and Metz have played 17 games against each other, with the latter winning five of those matches. Lorient have won nine fixtures between the two sides, while three games have ended in draws.

Lorient and Metz last met in the league in October 2020. Metz ran out 3-1 winners as Ibrahima Niane took the match-ball home. Pierre Yves-Hamel gave Lorient the lead, but Niane's hat-trick ensured that Metz collected all three points at home.

Lorient form guide in Ligue 1: L-L-W-W-L

Metz form guide in Ligue 1: L-D-L-W-L

Lorient vs Metz Team News

Lorient

Quentin Boisgard is out with muscle problems, while Jonathan Delaplace continues to miss games due to a calf issue.

Injured: Quentin Boisgard and Jonathan Delaplace

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

🔚 Statistique @OptaJean



Lorient (30% - 14/47) et Metz (31% - 13/42) sont les 2 équipes qui inscrivent la plus grande proportion de leurs buts dans le dernier quart d'heure en Ligue 1 cette saison#FCLFCM #PelissTime

Metz

Midfielder Warren Tchimbembe will be unavailable for selection because of a meniscal injury.

Injured: Warren Tchimbembe

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lorient vs Metz Predicted XIs

Lorient Predicted XI (5-3-2): Paul Nardi; Jerome Hergault, Trevor Chalobah, Julien Laporte, Jeremy Morel, Vincent Le Goff; Enzo Le Fee, Fabian Lemoine, Laurent Abergel; Terem Moffi, Yoane Wissa

#FCLFCM [ ℂ𝕠𝕟𝕗𝕖́𝕣𝕖𝕟𝕔𝕖 ]



🎥 Avant le dernier déplacement de la saison à @FCLorient dimanche, Frédéric Antonetti s'est exprimé en conférence de presse.



💬 "𝐽'𝑎𝑖 𝑏𝑒𝑎𝑢𝑐𝑜𝑢𝑝 𝑑'𝑒𝑠𝑝𝑜𝑖𝑟 𝑝𝑜𝑢𝑟 𝑐𝑒𝑡𝑡𝑒 𝑒́𝑞𝑢𝑖𝑝𝑒"

Metz Predicted XI (3-4-3): Alexandre Oukidja; Kiki Kouyate, Dylan Bronn, John Boye; Fabien Centonze, Habib Maiga, Pape Sarr, Matthieu Udol; Farid Boulaya, Ibrahima Niane, Vagner

Lorient vs Metz Prediction

Metz's position in the table indicates that they have been the more balanced outfit throughout the course of the season. They will be favored going into Sunday's clash.

However, Lorient will be determined to secure three vital points, which could lead to an entertaining draw.

Prediction: Lorient 2-2 Metz