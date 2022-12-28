Lorient vs Montpellier Prediction and Betting Tips | December 29, 2022 

Lorient will host Montpellier at the Stade Yves Allainmat - Le Moustoir on Thursday (December 29) in Ligue 1.

The hosts have enjoyed a solid start to their season but ran out of steam just before the 2022 FIFA World Cup break to fall behind in the race for Europe. In their last outing, they played out a 1-1 draw against Strasbourg in the league and looked set to come away with all three points before they were pegged back. Lorient are fifth in Ligue 1 with 28 points from 15 games.

Montpellier, meanwhile, have struggled this season, finding themselves just outside the drop zone. They played out a 1-1 draw against Stade Reims in their last league game, looking set to head towards defeat before Sacha Delaye scored a late equaliser.

The visitors are 14th in the league table with just 14 points.

Lorient vs Montpellier Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 31 meetings between them, with Lorient winning 11 and Montpellier ten, while eight games have been drawn.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last eight games in the fixture since 2016.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last ten games in the fixture.

Two of Lorient's three league defeats this season have come at home.

Montpellier have picked up just four points on the road in the league this season. Only Nantes (3) have picked up fewer.

La Pallaide have scored 24 league goals this season. Only Troyes (26) have scored more among teams in the bottom half of the Ligue 1 table.

Lorient vs Montpellier Prediction

Lorient's latest result snapped their eight-game winless streak. They're winless in their last three home games and will be desperate to end that streak.

Montpellier, meanwhile, are winless in their last seven competitive outings, losing five and drawing two. They have won just one away league game since April and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Lorient 2-1 Montpellier

Lorient vs Montpellier Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Lorient

Tip 2 - Montpellier to concede first: Yes (The away team have conceded the first goal in six of their last seven games.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in six of Lorient's last seven games.)

Poll : 0 votes