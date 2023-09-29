Lorient vs Montpellier Prediction and Betting Tips | October 1, 2023

Lorient entertain Montpellier at the Stade Yves Allainmat in Ligue 1 on Sunday (October 1).

Both teams have just one win in six league games and have six points apiece. Lorient are 14th in the standings, trailing 13th-placed Montpellier on goal difference.

Lorient are winless in three league outings, losing twice. The second loss came in their 5-3 defeat at Nantes on Saturday. Romain Faivre continued his fine form, scoring for the second straight game.

Montpellier, meanwhile, have seen a drop in form in recent games. They're winless in four games after going unbeaten in their first two. They held Rennes to a goalless draw last week.

Lorient vs Montpellier Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have locked horns 36 times across competitions since 1998, with Montpellier leading 14-12.

Lorient are winless in 10 meetings against Montpellier, suffering six defeats.

Last season, Lorient suffered a 2-0 home loss to Montpellier in Ligue 1 and drew 1-1 away..

Lorient have lost their last three home meetings against Montpellier without scoring.

Lorient are unbeaten at home in Ligue 1 this season, winning once in three games.

Montpellier's only win this season came at Lyon last month.

Lorient have the joint-worst defensive record in Ligue 1, conceding 12 goals in six games.

Lorient vs Montpellier Prediction

Lorient have been inconsistent this season but are unbeaten at home. They're winless in five home games across competitions against Montpellier, though, and that run extends to seven games in Ligue 1. Lorient have not scored in four of their last six league meetings against Montpellier.

Montpellier are winless in four league outings but have drawn their last two games. Six of their nine goals in the league this season have come on the road.

Five of the last six league meetings between Lorient and Montpeller have produced fewer than 2.5 goals. Both teams have been inconsistent this season, so expect a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Lorient 1-1 Montpellier

Lorient vs Montpellier Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Romain Faivre to score or assist any time - Yes