Lorient vs Montpellier prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Seeking to end their three-game losing streak, Montpellier take a trip to the Stade du Moustoir to face Lorient on Sunday.

The hosts will head into the game seeking to get one over the visitors, having failed to win any of the last seven meetings between the teams since 2015.

Lorient failed to make it two wins from two Ligue 1 games for the first time this season as they were held to a goalless draw by AS Monaco.

This followed a 2-0 victory over RC Lens on February 6 which saw their 16-game winless run come to an end.

With 21 points from 24 games, Lorient are currently 17th in the Ligue 1 standings, level on points with 16th-placed Troyes and Saint-Etienne in the relegation playoff spot.

Montpellier, meanwhile, were left empty-handed once again as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against defending champions Lille.

Olivier Dall'Oglio’s side have now lost each of their last three games and four of their last six across all competitions.

Montpellier are currently 11th in the Ligue 1 standings with 34 points from 24 games, but could move into the top half of the standings with a win this weekend.

Lorient vs Montpellier Head-To-Head

The results have been split right down the middle in the history of this fixture, with both sides claiming 11 wins from their last 30 encounters. The spoils have been shared on eight different occasions in that time.

Lorient Form Guide: D-L-L-W-D

Montpellier Form Guide: L-W-L-L-L

Lorient vs Montpellier Team News

Lorient

Stephane Diarra, Fabien Lemoine, Laurent Abergel and Jeremy Morel are all recuperating from injuries and will miss Sunday’s game. Moritz Jenz recently tested positive for COVID-19 and is out of contention for the hosts.

Injured: Stephane Diarra, Fabien Lemoine, Laurent Abergel, Jeremy Morel

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Moritz Jenz

Montpellier

Montpellier remains without the services of Stephy Mavididi, Maxime Estève, Thibault Tamas and Pedro Mendes, who have all been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Stephy Mavididi, Maxime Estève, Thibault Tamas, Pedro Mendes

Suspended: None

Lorient vs Montpellier Predicted XI

Lorient Predicted XI (4-4-2): Paul Nardi; Houboulang Mendes, Julien Laporte, Leo Petrot, Vincent Le Goff; Enzo Le Fée, Quentin Boisgard, Thomas Monconduit, Armand Laurienté; Terem Moffi, Ibrahima Kone

Montpellier predicted XI (4-3-3): Jonas Omlin; Arnaud Souquet, Nicolas Cozza, Mamadou Sakho, Mihailo Ristic; Florent Mollet, Joris Chotard, Florent Mollet; Teji Savanier, Valere Germain, Sepe Elye Wahi

Lorient vs Montpellier Prediction

Montpellier have struggled for form since the turn of the year, losing five of their seven games in all competitions. However, we are backing them to frustrate the hosts' efforts and force a share of the spoils to snap their three-game losing streak.

Prediction: Lorient 1-1 Montpellier

Edited by Peter P