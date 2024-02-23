Lorient vs Nantes Prediction and Betting Tips | February 24th 2024 

Lorient will invite local rivals Nantes to the Stade du Moustoir in Ligue 1 action on Saturday.

The hosts have enjoyed a four-game unbeaten run in the league, recording three wins on the spin. In their previous outing, Mohamed Bamba's first-half brace and Julien Ponceau's 49th-minute strike helped them register a 3-1 away win over Strasbourg. Three consecutive wins have helped them climb to 15th place in the league table.

The visitors have struggled recently, with just two wins in their last 10 games in all competitions. After recording a 2-1 away win over Toulouse earlier this month, they lost 2-0 at home to league leaders Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last week.

They have 22 points to their name, the same as the hosts and 14th-placed Montpellier. A win for either side might help them climb to as high as 12th place in the league table.

Lorient vs Nantes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Brittany-based rivals have locked horns 27 times across all competitions thus far. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, with a 15-6 lead in wins and six games ending in draws.

The hosts have just one win in their last 15 meetings against the visitors, suffering 11 losses.

Both teams registered home wins in their Ligue 1 meetings last season, and Nantes continued that run with a thumping 5-3 home win in the reverse fixture in September.

Lorient are unbeaten in their last four league outings, scoring 10 goals.

The visitors have enjoyed an unbeaten record in away games in 2024, recording two wins. They have scored six goals in these games while conceding just twice.

The hosts have scored nine more goals than the visitors in 22 league games this term (31). They have the worst defensive record in Ligue 1 this term, conceding nine more goals than the visitors, 43.

Lorient vs Nantes Prediction

Les Merlus have enjoyed a 100% record in February, scoring seven goals while conceding twice, and will look to build on that form. Their 3-2 win in Ligue 1 against the visitors last season was their first home win in this fixture since 2013. They are unbeaten at home in 2024 and will look to continue that run in this match.

Montassar Talbi became the latest addition to the injury list after he was subbed off with a shoulder injury in the first half against Strasbourg. He underwent surgery earlier this week and is sidelined for at least two months.

Les Canaris have just one win in their last eight league outings, failing to score five times in that period. They are unbeaten in their two away league games in 2024, keeping one clean sheet, and will look to build on that form. While they have dominated proceedings against their western rivals, with just one loss in their last 14 league meetings, their current form is cause for concern.

Alban Lafont should be back in the starting XI after missing out against PSG with an injury, which is a boost for them.

Nonetheless, considering the contrast in form between the two teams, the hosts are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Lorient 2-1 Nantes

Lorient vs Nantes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lorient to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Mohamed Bamba to score or assist any time - Yes