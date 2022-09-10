Lorient vs Nantes Prediction and Betting Tips | September 11, 2022

Lorient will play host to Nantes in Ligue 1 on Sunday at the Stade du Moustoir.

Lorient are flying high in fifth place in the standings, a far cry from their performance last season, where they barely escaped relegation, finishing 16th. This season, though, they have lost just once - a 5-2 loss against Lens last month. They have won four of their six games, scoring 11 goals.

Nantes, meanwhile, are down in 13th place having won just once in their first six games this season. Their start wasn't awful, as they only lost twice, but last weekend, they were beaten 3-0 by reigning champions Paris St. Germain at home. Nantes’ attack hasn’t been firing, which has impacted their performances this season.

Lorient vs Nantes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Only three teams have scored fewer goals than Nantes (6) this season. The fact that they lost last season’s top scorer Randal Kolo Muani on a free transfer to Frankfurt hasn’t helped.

Lorient’s Terem Moffi already has five goals, putting him behind only Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in this season's Ligue 1’s scoring charts.

Lorient have kept two clean sheets this campaign, with only Paris St. Germain and Marseille managing more (3).

Lorient are one of just four teams in Ligue 1 this season to not have a player sent off in their first six games. The others are Paris St. Germain, Toulouse and Lille.

Nantes have beaten Lorient in three of their last four meetings in Ligue 1, with the other game ending in a draw.

Lorient vs Nantes Prediction

Lorient have been in strong form this season, overcoming Lyon in their last game, giving them a huge confidence boost coming into the Nantes clash.

The visitors can beat Lorient in what would be a major derby win. However, given Nantes' struggles in front of goal, it’s difficult to see them pulling it off, despite winning in Europe in midweek.

Overall, expect a tight home win.

Prediction: Lorient 2-1 Nantes

Lorient vs Nantes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Lorient

Tip 2: Terem Moffi to score for Lorient – YES (Moffi has scored five goals in his last four Ligue 1 matches.)

Tip 3: Nantes to score fewer than 1.5 goals – YES (Nantes have only scored more than one goal in one game thus far this season.)

Edited by Bhargav