Lorient vs Nantes prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Two sides desperate for a morale-boosting win go toe-to-toe on Sunday as Lorient play host to Nantes at the Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir.

The hosts have failed to win any of their last nine Ligue 1 games, while the visitors are winless in their five most recent outings.

Lorient were left empty handed once again as they fell to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Troyes when the sides met last Wednesday.

Christophe Pélissier’s men have now lost each of their most recent five games on the spin and are without a win in their last nine.

This poor run of results has seen Lorient drop to 16th place in the Ligue 1 table, two points above Bordeaux in the relegation playoff spot.

Meanwhile, Nantes failed to find their feet last time out as they suffered a slender 1-0 loss against Marseille.

Sunday’s visitors are now without a win in four consecutive games, their longest run without a win since April.

With 19 points from 16 games, Nantes are currently 13th on the log, level on points with Stade de Reims.

Lorient vs Nantes Head-To-Head

With 12 wins from the last 24 meetings between the sides, Nantes have a better record in the history of this fixture. Lorient have picked up seven wins, while five games have ended all square.

Lorient Form Guide: L-L-L-L-L

Nantes Form Guide: L-D-L-D-L

Lorient vs Nantes Team News

Lorient

Moritz Jenz, Jérémy Morel, Fabien Lemoine and Vincent Le Goff are all presently recuperating from injuries and will sit out this game.

Injured: Moritz Jenz, Jérémy Morel, Fabien Lemoine, Vincent Le Goff

Suspended: None

Nantes

The visitors will be without the services of Sebastien Corchia, Renaud Emond and Roli Pereira De Sa, who have been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Sebastien Corchia, Renaud Emond, Roli Pereira De Sa

Suspended: None

Lorient vs Nantes Predicted XI

Lorient Predicted XI (3-5-2): Paul Nardi; Houboulang Mendes, Julien Laporte, Léo Pétrot; Samuel Loric, Thomas Monconduit, Enzo Le Fee, Laurent Abergel, Igor Silva; Adrian Grbic, Terem Moffi

Nantes predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alban Lafont; Quentin Merlin, Andrei Girotto, Nicolas Pallois, Dennis Appiah; Wylan Cyprien, Pedro Chirivella; Randal Kolo Muani, Ludovic Blas, Moses Simon; Kalifa Coulibaly

Lorient vs Nantes Prediction

After a decent start to the season, Lorient appear to have run out of steam and are out of sorts at the moment.

While the visitors have also struggled for form in recent weeks, they have performed better in the history of this fixture and we are tipping the visitors to steal a narrow win and heap more misery on the hosts.

Prediction: Lorient 0-1 Nantes

Edited by Peter P