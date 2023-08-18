Lorient vs Nice Prediction and Betting Tips | August 20, 2023

Lorient face off with Nice in Ligue 1 at the Stade du Moustoir on Sunday (August 20). Both teams opened their campaigns with draws last weekend

Among the sides, Lorient will have been happier with their point last weekend. They secured a goalless draw at reigning champions Paris St. Germain. Nice, meanwhile, saw what seemed to be a win over Lille slip away, as they conceded a 94th minute equaliser.

Lorient vs Nice Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Recent games between the two sides have tended to end with honours even. Last time they met, the game finished 1-1. Three of their last six meetings have ended in draws. However, the last time Nice visited the Stade du Moustoir, they won 2-1.

Lorient’s draw with Paris St. Germain marked the first time in nine games they kept a clean sheet, with their last coming on April 9.

Nice’s big summer signing Terem Moffi moved to the club from Lorient for around €22.5 million. However, he spent half of last season at the club.

Nice have only lost once in their last seven competitive games, falling 2-0 to Strasbourg on May 14.

Lorient’s draw with PSG was Ligue 1’s only goalless game on the opening weekend of the new season.

Lorient vs Nice Prediction

After a strong defensive showing against the reigning champions last weekend, Lorient could look to shut up shop again despite enjoying the home advantage.

On paper, Nice are one of the better sides in Ligue 1, and in Gaetan Laborde and Terem Moffi, they have some strong attacking talent to call upon. However, whether they can break down Lorient is another thing, meaning a draw seems to be the most likely result.

Prediction: Lorient 1-1 Nice

Lorient vs Nice Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Draw

Tip 2: Terem Moffi to score for Nice – Yes (Moffi joined Nice from Lorient last season and scored 18 goals.)

Tip 3: Game to feature less than 2.5 goals – Yes (Both teams looked defensively solid last weekend.)