Lorient vs Nice Prediction and Betting Tips | October 30, 2022

Lorient will host Nice on Sunday (October 30) in a Ligue 1 showdown at the Stade du Moustoir.

Lorient have been the league's surprise package this season, sitting third, while Nice are down in a disappointing 12th.

Lorient have been remarkably impressive since starting their campaign with an upset 1-0 win over Rennes on the opening day. Since then, they’ve won another seven games and lost just once. However, their last two games have ended in draws, so they will look to return to winning ways.

Nice, meanwhile, have been largely underwhelming despite bringing in some big-name players in the summer. They’ve won just three of their 12 games. Although they're likely to qualify for the knockouts of the UEFA Europa Conference League, Nice haven't lost in the league since October 1.

Lorient vs Nice Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Recent results between these sides have been mixed, with two wins for Lorient, two for Nice and two draws. However, Nice have only won once at the Stade du Moustoir since 2014.

Lorient’s remarkable run towards the top of Ligue 1 has largely been enabled by their attack. They have scored 23 goals, with only teams — Paris St. Germain (32), Rennes (25) and Lille (25) — scoring more..

Nice have scored just 11 goals this season, with only Ajaccio (8) scoring fewer. Five of their goals have come from top scorer Andy Delort, but worryingly, he’s a doubt for this game.

Only three players have scored more goals than Lorient’s Terem Moffi (8) this season.

Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo is one of four Ligue 1 players to have received two red cards this season. He has also been sent off in European action.

Lorient vs Nice Prediction

Nice undoubtedly have the bigger-name players than Lorient, but that hasn’t helped them this season, as Lucien Favre’s side have struggled for traction.

Lorient, meanwhile, have looked excellent, particularly in attack, although they will be without top scorer Terem Moffi for this game due to injury. Nevertheless, the hosts will come into the game full of confidence, while Nice may be exhausted from their European exertions in midweek. Therefore, a home win looks likely.

Prediction: Lorient 2-1 Nice

Lorient vs Nice Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Lorient win

Tip 2: Game to feature more than 2.5 goals – Yes (There have been more than 2.5 goals scored in six of Lorient’s last seven Ligue 1 games.)

Tip 3: Nice to score less than 2 goals – Yes (Nice have only scored more than once in two games this season.)

