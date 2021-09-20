Lorient vs Nice prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Lorient will welcome Nice to Stade du Monstoir for a matchday seven Ligue 1 fixture on Tuesday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a goalless draw away to Reims on Sunday.

Nice were also held to a thrilling 2-2 stalemate with Monaco on home turf in Sunday's early kick-off. Both sides took the lead at different stages, while Amine Gouiri missed a late penalty for the hosts.

The draws left Nice and Lorient in fifth and seventh spots, having garnered 10 and nine points respectively, although the visitors have played one game less.

Lorient vs Nice Head-to-Head

Lorient have seven wins from their last 27 matches against Nice, while the visitors were victorious on 11 occasions. The two sides shared the spoils on nine previous occasions.

One of those stalemates came in their most recent meeting in March, a 1-1 draw that saw Myziane Maolida and Yoane Wissa get on the scoresheet in the second half.

The hosts have won two and drawn three of their six league games so far. Nice are unbeaten this term with three wins and two draws registered in their five league matches.

Lorient form guide: D-W-D-L-W

Nice form guide: D-W-W-WD

Lorient vs Nice Team News

Lorient

Quentin Boisgard (heel), Jeremy Morel (thigh) and Loris Mouyokolo (ankle) have all been sidelined due to injuries. Captain Fabien Lemoine was given personal leave due to the burial of his father-in-law.

Injuries: Quentin Boisgard, Jeremy Morel, Loris Mouyokolo

Suspension: None

Personal: Fabien Lemoine

Nice

Robson Bambu (shoulder) and Alexis Claude Maurice (broken foot) are both unavailable for selection. There are no suspension concerns for the visitors

Injuries: Robson Bambu, Alexis Claude Maurice

Suspension: None

Lorient vs Nice Predicted XI

Lorient Predicted XI (5-3-2): Paul Nardi (GK); Vincent Le Goff, Houboulang Mendes, Julien Laporte, Mortiz Jenz, Igor Silva; Thomas Monconduit, Laurent Abergel, Redwan Bourles; Armand Lauriente, Terem Moffi

Nice predicted XI (4-4-2): Walter Benitez (GK); Melvin Bard, Jean-Clair Todibo, Dante, Jordan Lotomba; Hichem Boudaoui, Pablo Rosario, Mario Lemina, Calvin Stengs; Amine Gouiri, Kasper Dolberg

Lorient vs Nice Prediction

There is little to choose from between the two sides as they come into this clash in almost identical form.

Also Read

Both sides like to play on the front foot and this expansive style of play could translate into goals being scored at both ends. Although one side could narrowly win this game, we are backing the spoils to be shared in an entertaining fixture.

Prediction: Lorient 2-2 Nice

Edited by Peter P