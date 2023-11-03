Lorient vs RC Lens Prediction and Betting Tips | November 4th 2023

Lorient will be aiming to steer clear of the danger zone when they play host to RC Lens at the Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir in round 11 of the French Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Franck Haise’s men head into the weekend on a run of three consecutive victories over the home side and will look to extend this dominant run.

Lorient were sent crashing back to earth last Saturday when they fell to a 1-0 loss against Stade Reims at the Stade Auguste Delaune.

This defeat came after a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Stade Rennais on October 22 which saw their five-match winless run come to an end.

With 10 points from their opening 10 league matches, Régis Le Bris’ men are currently 15th in the Ligue 1 table, just one point above the bottom three.

Lens, on the other hand, maintained their fine run of results last time out when they cruised to a 4-0 home victory over Nantes on home turf.

Haise’s men have now gone unbeaten in their last eight matches across all competitions, claiming four wins and four draws since a 1-0 defeat against Metz on September 16.

With 12 points from 10 matches, Lens are currently 10th in the league table, level on points with Olympique Marseille and Stade Rennais.

Lorient vs RC Lens Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 11 wins from the last 27 meetings between the sides, Lorient boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Lens have picked up seven wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.

Franck Haise’s men are currently on a three-game winning streak against Lorient, scoring nine goals and conceding four since a 2-0 loss in February 2022.

Lorient are unbeaten in five of their last six Ligue 1 home matches, picking up three wins and two draws since June.

Lens are unbeaten in their last five league matches, claiming three wins and two draws since September’s 1-0 defeat against Metz.

Lorient vs RC Lens Prediction

After a slow start to the new season, Lens have hit their stride in recent weeks and will be looking to continue their surge into the top half of the table. Lens take on a Lorient side that have struggled for consistency this season and we are backing them to come out on top this weekend.

Prediction: Lorient 1-2 RC Lens

Lorient vs RC Lens Betting Tips

Tip 1: Lens to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in six of their last seven clashes)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in five of the last seven meetings between the two sides)