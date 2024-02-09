Lorient vs Reims Prediction and Betting Tips | February 11 2024

Lorient face off with Reims in a Ligue 1 game at the Stade du Moustoir this Sunday (February 11).

Lorient are currently mired in relegation danger, as they sit down in 17th in the table, while Reims are still chasing European qualification and currently sit in 7th place.

So can Reims condemn their hosts to further problems this weekend?

Lorient vs Reims Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Reims’ recent record against Lorient is very strong. They have not lost to their hosts this weekend since February 2021, and have beaten them in three of their five subsequent meetings. Most recently, they dispatched them 1-0 in October.

Last weekend saw Lorient defeat fellow strugglers Metz 1-2. This was their first victory since October 22, and broke a horrible run of ten games without a win.

Reims, on the other hand, fell to defeat at the hands of Toulouse in a disappointing performance. Will Still’s side fell three goals behind in the first half in a surprisingly feeble defensive showing from a usually reliable unit.

Lorient’s defence remains the worst in Ligue 1 overall, as they have conceded a worrying 42 goals. Even last weekend’s win over Metz saw them fail to keep a clean sheet, something they’ve only done twice this season.

Only Ousmane Dembele and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have registered more assists than Reims’ Danish winger Mohamed Daramy this season. Daramy has produced five in total.

Lorient vs Reims Prediction

Lorient’s win over Metz last week should give them hope of picking up a positive result here. A win would potentially elevate them out of the drop zone depending on other results, and would be huge for them.

However, if they are to come away with the points here, it won’t be easy. Reims have one of Ligue 1’s stingier defences and are more than capable of breaching Lorient’s relatively weak back line.

Given the home side have struggled to keep clean sheets all season, it’s hard to see Reims failing to score in this game, so in the end, the prediction is a score draw.

Prediction: Lorient 1-1 Reims

Lorient vs Reims Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Draw.

Tip 2: Both teams to score (Lorient have kept just two clean sheets all season, but are still capable of breaching Reims’ defence).

Tip 3: Teddy Teuma to score for Reims – Yes (Teuma has two goals in his last three Ligue 1 games).