Lorient vs Reims Prediction and Betting Tips | October 15, 2022 

Lorient will welcome Stade Reims to the Stade du Moustoir for a matchday 11 fixture in Ligue 1 on Saturday (October 15).

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 win at city rivals Brest in the Derby de Bretagne last weekend. Romain Del Castillo put Brest ahead in the 17th minute, but Nigeria international Terem Moffi scored a brace to inspire a comeback victory for Lorient.

The win made it six victories on the bounce for Les Merlus and saw them climb into second spot in the standings, one point behind league leaders PSG.

Stade de Reims @StadeDeReims 𝙻'ᴀᴅᴠᴇʀ𝚜ᴀɪʀᴇ ᴀ̀ ʟᴀ ʟᴏᴜᴘᴇ - 𝙵𝙲 𝙻𝙾𝚁𝙸𝙴𝙽𝚃



⏮ Derniers résultats

Oppositions entre les deux équipes

🧐 Joueur à suivre



Reims, maenwhile, showed great determination to hold ten-man PSG to a goalless draw. Sergio Ramos received his marching orders in the first half, leaving the defending champions to play over 50 minutes with a man down.

The draw extended Reims' winless run to five games, and they occupy 15th spot in the standings with eight points.

Lorient vs Reims Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Lorient have 12 wins from their last 20 games against Reims, while four games have ended in victory for the visitors.

Their most recent meeting in May saw Reims claim a 2-1 away win.

Lorient are enjoying their best start to a top-flight campaign, winning eight and drawing one of their ten games.

Reims were the first team to shut out PSG this season in a goalless draw last weekend.

Despite the draw, this is Les rouges et blancs' worst ten-game start to a Ligue 1 campaign since 1978/79.

Reims have received a red card in their last three top-flight away games.

Lorient vs Reims Prediction

Lorient are flying high, and their impressive performances have put them in early contention for European qualification for the first time in 20 years.

Reims, by contrast, have been poor and parted ways with former manager Oscar Garcia on Thursday after a six-game winless run.

FC LORIENT 🐟 @FCLorient

Ce week-end, nous avons suivi nos U19 dans leur match face à Laval. Préparation du match, causerie... Entrez dans le vestiaire ! 𝐄𝐧 𝐢𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧Ce week-end, nous avons suivi nos U19 dans leur match face à Laval. Préparation du match, causerie... Entrez dans le vestiaire ! 𝐄𝐧 𝐢𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 🎥Ce week-end, nous avons suivi nos U19 dans leur match face à Laval. Préparation du match, causerie... Entrez dans le vestiaire ! https://t.co/oL4PaHZgWr

Lorient should win, as they're the only team in Ligue 1 with a 100% win record in games they entered this season as the favourites. That trend should continue in a comfortable high-scoring win for Regis Le Bris' side.

Prediction: Lorient 3-1 Reims

Lorient vs Reims Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Lorient to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

