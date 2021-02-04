Lorient vs Reims prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

The packed schedule in France’s Ligue 1 continues this weekend, as Lorient play host to Reims on Saturday afternoon at the Stade du Moustoir.

Lorient are still sitting in 18th place in Ligue 1, but a recent upturn in form has given them a chance of survival. Reims, meanwhile, are up in 12th spot.

While Reims would welcome three points here, Lorient almost definitely need the win more and will be hoping that home advantage counts in their favor.

Lorient vs Reims Head-to-Head

Lorient struggled in the first part of the season, picking up just three wins in 19 games. However, their recent form has improved somewhat.

At the end of January, they picked up an injury-time win over fellow strugglers Dijon in a 3-2 thriller. They followed that win up with a massive upset over champions Paris St. Germain, again scoring an injury-time winner in a 3-2 victory.

Most recently, Lorient picked up a solid 1-1 draw with high-flying Rennes. They’re now level on points with 17th-placed Nantes, meaning survival is a definite possibility.

However, Reims should prove to be tricky opponents. Despite being in 12th, their form suggests they could climb higher.

David Guion’s side started the 2020-21 campaign in appalling form. They didn’t pick up their first win until their eighth game. By 13 December, they had just two wins in 14 games.

Since then, however, their form has improved dramatically. Their last nine games have seen them lose just once – to title-hopefuls Lille – and they’ve picked up five wins.

Recent results between the two favor Lorient. They have won their last four matches against Reims, including a 3-1 win in October 2020 that saw Reims reduced to nine men.

Lorient form guide: L-L-W-W-D

Reims form guide: W-L-W-W-D

Lorient vs Reims Team News

Lorient

Lorient will be without Thomas Monconduit, Stephane Diarra and Thomas Fontaine for this match. Matthieu Saunier is also expected to miss out. Meanwhile, Paul Nardi and Vincent Le Goff are doubts following bouts of COVID-19.

Injured: Thomas Monconduit, Stephane Diarra, Thomas Fontaine

Doubtful: Matthieu Saunier, Paul Nardi, Vincent Le Goff

Suspended: None

Reims

Reims have three injury concerns coming into this one. Yehvann Diouf, Arber Zeneli and Marshall Munetsi are all expected to miss out with various issues.

Injured: Yehvann Diouf, Arber Zeneli, Marshall Munetsi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lorient vs Reims Predicted XI

Lorient predicted XI (5-4-1): Matthieu Dreyer, Houboulang Mendes, Andreaw Gravillon, Julien Laporte, Jeremy Morel, Jerome Hergault, Quentin Boisgard, Trevoh Chalobah, Laurent Abergel, Enzo Le Fee, Adrian Grbic

Reims predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Predrag Rajkovic, Thomas Foket, Wout Faes, Yunis Abdelhamid, Ghislain Konan, Moreto Cassama, Nathanael Mbuku, Mathieu Cafaro, Xavier Chavalerin, Moussa Doumbia, Boulaye Dia

Lorient vs Reims Prediction

This is a close match to call as both sides have been in good form of late. Lorient have been able to win some key games, but Reims are on a very good run. In Boulaye Dia, Reims have one of Ligue 1’s most deadly strikers.

We expect this to be an entertaining encounter that ends in a draw.

Prediction: Lorient 2-2 Reims