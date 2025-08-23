Lorient vs Rennes Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th August 2025

Lorient host Rennes at the Stade du Moustoir on Sunday in Ligue 1, aiming to recover from their opening-day loss. The Merlucciidae began their 2025-26 campaign with a 1-0 loss to Auxerre last weekend.

Lassine Sinayoko struck the only goal of the game in the 53rd minute as the visitors fell short of finding the equalizer.

Having gained promotion to the top flight after winning Ligue 2, it wasn't the best way to mark their return as Olivier Pantaloni's side will be hoping to make up for it on matchday two.

By contrast, Rennes got off to a 1-0 win over French giants Marseille in a huge opening day result. With Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal getting sent off in the 31st minute, Les Rennais were down to 10 men quite early after the kick-off, but held firm to keep their mighty visitors at bay.

With the game locked at 0-0 even after 90 minutes, a draw seemed likely, that is, until Ludovic Blas netted the winner for the hosts in the first minute of stoppage time to earn Rennes a smash-and-grab win.

Lorient vs Rennes Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 51 clashes between the sides in the past, with Rennes winning 26 times and losing on 14 occasions.

Lorient have won their last four consecutive clashes against Rennes, having failed to win any of their previous six.

Lorient have won their last two home games against Rennes; they've never won three in a row against them at home.

Rennes have lost their last three games against Lorient by an identical score of 2-1: January 2023, October 2023, and March 2024.

Lorient vs Rennes Prediction

Rennes haven't had much luck against Lorient in recent years, but that could change here. The side will be buoyed by their big scalp on the opening day, and they come into the fixture looking to channel that momentum here.

Los Merlus will have the psychological advantage given their recent wins over Rennes, but could face their toughest fixture of recent times. We expect Rennes to secure a narrow away victory.

Prediction: Lorient 1-2 Rennes

Lorient vs Rennes Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Rennes to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

