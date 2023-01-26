Lorient vs Rennes Prediction and Betting Tips | January 27th 2023

Lorient will play host to Rennes in a Ligue 1 match at the Stade du Moustoir on Friday, January 27.

Lorient have been one of Ligue 1’s surprise packages this season. They finished 16th last season, but currently sit in 7th place, just five points away from European qualification. However, their recent form has been patchy, leaving them desperate for a win here.

Rennes, meanwhile, are currently in 5th place in the table and are chasing Champions League qualification for next season. They sit just five points behind third-placed Marseille and have been in good form recently, losing just two of their last 15 league games.

Lorient vs Rennes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Lorient’s win over Rennes earlier this season was their first in six meetings, and you have to go back to November 2016 to find their last win over this week’s visitors at the Stade du Moustoir.

After putting together a run of six straight wins between September and October, Lorient’s recent form has been poor. They’ve won just once in their last nine league games, beating bottom club Angers on New Year’s Day.

Rennes saw an 11-game undefeated streak snapped by Reims in their last game of 2022, and have since lost to Clermont, meaning they have now lost two of their last four matches.

Lorient’s Terem Moffi, who has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent weeks, has scored 12 goals this season, more than any other Ligue 1 player other than Kylian Mbappe and level with Lille's Jonathan David.

Lorient have the best disciplinary record in Ligue 1, with just 19 yellow cards and a single red card to their name. The unlucky player to be sent off was Dango Ouattara, who signed with Bournemouth this week.

Lorient vs Rennes Prediction

Despite only two league places separating these sides, on paper, Rennes are the superior outfit.

Not only do they have a better goal difference – scoring five more than Lorient and conceding nine fewer – but they are also coming into this match on better form, with the home side winning just once in nine league games.

Add to that the question marks over the future of Lorient’s key man Terem Moffi, and this could prove to be a tricky night for them. So, we should expect an away win here.

Prediction: Lorient 1-2 Rennes

Lorient vs Rennes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Rennes win

Tip 2: Game to feature more than 2.5 goals – Yes (There have been more than 2.5 goals scored in Lorient’s last three league games and four of Rennes' last five league games).

Tip 3: Terem Moffi to score for Lorient – Yes (Moffi has scored four goals in his last six league games for Lorient and is expected to continue his good run).

