Lorient vs Rennes Prediction and Betting Tips | October 22 2023

Lorient face off with Rennes in a Ligue 1 match at the Stade du Moustoir this Sunday.

Both of these teams have started in disappointing fashion by their standards. Lorient are currently in 16th in the table, while Rennes are in eighth position.

This means that a win for either side would be much welcome this weekend – so who will take it?

Lorient vs Rennes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Given Rennes have been one of Ligue 1’s better sides in recent seasons, Lorient’s record is surprisingly decent against them. They’ve won their last two meetings, including a 2-1 victory at the Stade du Moustoir in January.

Lorient’s low league position right now can probably be explained by their weak defense. They have conceded 18 goals thus far, the most in Ligue 1, with 11 of those goals being conceded in their last three games.

Lorient’s 5-3 loss to Nantes in September is currently Ligue 1’s highest-scoring game of the season. Lorient ended up losing the game badly despite taking a sixth-minute lead.

Despite only being in eighth position, Rennes have only suffered one defeat thus far this season. That defeat came to reigning champions Paris St. Germain in their most recent game.

While they haven’t been losing games, Rennes’ poor league position can be explained by the amount of draws they’ve had thus far. Bruno Genesio’s side have drawn five games, more than any other Ligue 1 side.

Lorient vs Rennes Prediction

Neither of these sides have been in the best form thus far this season, but Rennes definitely seem to be better-equipped to claim a victory in this game.

Lorient have been leaking goals throughout their current campaign and that means that Rennes, who have plenty of attacking talent, will be hopeful of finding the net here.

Lorient are a capable attacking unit in their own right and Rennes have not boasted a watertight defense either, but it is difficult to see the home side keeping their opponents out in this match.

The prediction, therefore, is an away win.

Prediction: Lorient 1-3 Rennes

Lorient vs Rennes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Rennes to win.

Tip 2: Game to feature over 2.5 goals – Yes (there have been over 2.5 goals in Lorient’s last six Ligue 1 matches).

Tip 3: Both teams to score – Yes (Lorient and Rennes have only kept three clean sheets between them in a combined 16 games this season).