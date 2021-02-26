Lorient vs Saint-Etienne prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Action continues in Ligue 1 this weekend, with Lorient hosting Saint-Etienne at the Stade du Moustoir on Sunday.

Both of these sides are amongst Ligue 1’s strugglers, but Lorient are in worse shape in 19th, while Saint-Etienne sit in 14th.

However, with survival still a definite possibility for the hosts, they can give themselves a lifeline by winning this weekend.

Lorient vs Saint-Etienne Head-to-Head

A tremendous start to 2021 had Lorient dreaming of survival. Earning 11 points from a possible 15 saw them rise out of the relegation zone. However, two losses in recent weeks have dropped them back into trouble.

Most recently, Lorient fell to defeat to fellow relegation candidates Nimes, with an 88th-minute penalty proving to be fatal.

Lorient haven’t had many problems scoring goals this season – they’ve hit 31. But their defence has been disappointing, with only Nimes conceding more than their total of 50.

Meanwhile, Saint-Etienne have seen an upturn in form in recent matches. After starting 2021 in poor form, they’re now unbeaten in their last five.

During that period, they’ve beaten high-flyers Metz and Rennes. Since losing 5-0 to Lyon, they’ve conceded just twice in five games.

Claude Puel’s side are hardly free-scoring, though. With just 26 goals, only Dijon and Nimes have scored fewer.

Lorient should probably be worried about this game against Saint-Etienne if history is to repeat itself. They were comfortably beaten 2-0 back in August, and have only won one match against this weekend’s opponents in their last six.

Lorient form guide: W-W-D-L-L

Saint-Etienne form guide: D-W-L-W-D

Lorient vs Saint-Etienne Team News

Lorient

Lorient have a number of players unavailable for this match. Tiago Ilori, Jeremy Morel and Thomas Fontaine are all out, while Matthieu Saunier is a doubt with an ankle injury.

Injured: Tiago Ilori, Jeremy Morel, Thomas Fontaine

Doubtful: Matthieu Saunier

Suspended: None

Saint-Etienne

Claude Puel will be unable to call upon Romain Hamouma, while Yvann Macon is out for the remainder of the season. Alpha Sissoko and Panagiotis Retsos are also doubtful.

Injured: Romain Hamouma, Yvann Macon

Doubtful: Panagiotis Retsos, Alpha Sissoko

Suspended: None

Lorient vs Saint-Etienne Predicted XI

Lorient predicted XI (4-3-3): Matthieu Dreyer, Houboulang Mendes, Julien Laporte, Andreaw Gravillon, Vincent Le Goff, Trevoh Chalobah, Thomas Monconduit, Quentin Boisgard, Armand Lauriente, Terem Moffi, Yoane Wissa

Saint-Etienne predicted XI (4-5-1): Jessy Moulin, Matthieu Debuchy, Harold Moukoudi, Pape Abou Cisse, Miguel Trauco, Denis Bouanga, Mahdi Camara, Lucas Gourna-Douath, Yvan Neyou, Wahbi Khazri, Charles Abi

Lorient vs Saint-Etienne Prediction

Lorient fans will probably be hopeful of a result here, but after losing two in a row, their team’s confidence may well be shot.

Saint-Etienne, on the other hand, are on a very impressive run. Their improved defence ensure they keep things tight enough to win.

Prediction: Lorient 0-1 Saint-Etienne