Lorient vs Stade Reims Prediction and Betting Tips - 1st May 2022

The French Ligue 1 returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Lorient play host to Stade Reims at the Stade du Moustoir on Sunday.

The visitors will head into the game seeking to get one over Les Merlus, having failed to win the last six meetings between the two teams.

Lorient were denied consecutive wins for the first time this season on Sunday as they were thrashed 5-0 at Stade Rennais.

However, they now return home where they are on a three-game unbeaten run, claiming seven points from a possible nine. With 34 points from 34 games, Lorient are 15th in the Ligue 1 standings, three points above Saint-Etienne in the relegation playoff spot.

Meanwhile, Stade Reims were sent crashing back down to earth last time out, as they fell to a 1-0 loss to Olympique Lyon.

That followed a 2-1 win over deposed champions Lille on April 20 that saw their four-game winless run come to an end. Reims are 13th in the league standings after picking up 40 points from 34 games

Lorient vs Stade Reims Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Lorient have been utterly dominant in this this fixture, claiming 12 wins from the last 21 meetings between the two teams.

Reims have managed just three wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on six occasions.

Lorient are unbeaten in their last six meetings between the two teams, claiming five wins and one draw since a 4-1 loss in 2015.

Reims head into the weekend on a run of just one win from their last six games, losing three and picking up two draws.

Lorien are unbeaten in their last three home games, claiming two wins and a draw since a 4-1 loss to Olympique Lyon in March.

Lorient vs Stade Reims Prediction

Lorient head into Sunday as the strong favourites to come away with all three points, given their dominance in this fixture. They should continue their fine run going and claim all three points once again.

Prediction: Lorient 2-0 Stade Reims.

Lorient vs Stade Reims Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lorient.

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals in five of the last eight meetings between the two teams).

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No (Reims have failed to score in four of their last six outings).

