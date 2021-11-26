Lorient vs Stade Rennais prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

The French Ligue 1 continues this weekend and will see Lorient host Stade Rennais on Sunday afternoon.

Lorient have been in abysmal form of late as they have been winless in their last seven Ligue 1 games. They lost 1-0 to Angers in their last game, marking their third straight defeat. They have scored just once in those three games and conceded seven goals.

Lorient sit 14th in the league table with just 15 points from 14 games. They are just two points above the relegation playoff spot and will be looking to widen the gap on Sunday.

Stade Rennais, on the other hand, have performed brilliantly of late. They are unbeaten in their last eight league games and 12 across all competitions. They beat Montpelier 2-0 in their last league game before securing a place in the knockout stages of the Europa Conference League on Thursday.

Stade Rennais sit third in Ligue 1 with 25 points, just one behind OGC Nice in second place. They will be looking to continue their strong run when they travel to Lorient at the weekend.

Lorient vs Stade Rennais Head-to-Head

In the past, there have been 37 meetings between Lorient and Stade Rennais. The home team have won just eight of those games while the visitors have won 19 times. A total of 10 meetings have ended in draws.

The last meeting between the two teams ended in a 1-1 draw.

Lorient Form Guide: L-L-L-D-L

Stade Rennais Form Guide: W-W-D-W-W

Lorient vs Stade Rennais Team News

Lorient

The hosts have a rather lengthy list of absentees ahead of their game on Sunday. Stephane Diarra, Moritz Jenz, Jérémy Morel, Fabien Lemoine and Thomas Monconduit are all injured.

Vincent Le Goff is a doubt for the game as he struggles to recover from an injury. Jerome Hergault has been suspended after receiving a red card against Stade Brestois.

Injured: Stephane Diarra, Moritz Jenz, Jérémy Morel, Fabien Lemoine, Thomas Monconduit

Doubtful: Vincent Le Goff

Suspended: Jerome Hergault

Stade Rennais

Jeremy Gelin is the only absentee from the visitors' camp, with the defender being out of action since July.

Injured: Jeremy Gelin

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lorient vs Stade Rennais Predicted XI

Lorient Predicted XI (3-5-2): Paul Nardi; Houboulang Mendes, Julien Laporte, Léo Pétrot; Samuel Loric, Quentin Boisgard, Enzo Le Fee, Laurent Abergel, Igor Silva; Adrian Grbic, Terem Moffi

Stade Rennais Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alfred Gomis; Adrien Truffert, Nayef Aguerd, Loic Bade, Hamari Traore; Flavien Tait, Jonas Martin, Baptiste Santamaria; Benjamin Bourigeaud, Martin Terrier, Gaetan Laborde

Lorient vs Stade Rennais Prediction

Lorient have lost their last three games on the bounce and are winless in their last nine. Christophe Pelissier's side have also scored the joint-lowest goals in the division with just 13 in 14 games.

Stade Rennais are without defeat in their last eight league games and are yet to lose a game in which they have scored this season. We expect the visitors to pick up maximum points on Sunday.

Prediction: Lorient 1-3 Stade Rennais

