Lorient vs Strasbourg Prediction and Betting Tips | December 17th 2023

Lorient will welcome Strasbourg to the Stade Yves Allainmat in Ligue 1 action on Sunday.

The hosts are winless in their last six league outings and fell to a 4-2 home loss to Marseille last week. Romain Faivre scored in the first half and Benjamin Mendy added a goal in the second half but they were not able to overturn the deficit after Marseille scored four goals in the first 42 minutes of the match.

The visitors met Le Havre in their previous outing and returned to winning ways after eight league games with a 2-1 home triumph. Emanuel Emegha opened the scoring in the 21st minute but Yoann Salmier pulled Le Havre level in the 49th minute.

Loubadhe Abakar Sylla proved to be the hero for Strasbourg, bagging the match-winner in the seventh minute of added time. It was his first goal of the season.

Lorient vs Strasbourg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 10 times in Ligue 1 thus far. They have been evenly matched in these meetings with three wins apiece and four games ending in draws.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last three meetings against the visitors, with one win and two games ending in draws.

The hosts have the worst defensive record in Ligue 1 this season, conceding 29 goals in 15 games. They have a decent goalscoring record, finding the back of the net 20 times in that period.

Lorient have registered just two wins in Ligue 1 this season, with both coming at home.

Strasbourg have just one win in their last six league outings but have lost just once in that period as well.

Lorient are unbeaten in their four home meetings against the visitors in the 21st century, recording three wins.

Lorient vs Strasbourg Prediction

Les Merlus have seen a drop in form and are winless in their last six league outings. They have scored five times in these games while shipping in 10 goals. They have just one win in Ligue 1 since August. They have scored two goals apiece in three of their last four home games and will look to continue that goalscoring form here.

Régis Le Bris has a few absentees for the match as Quentin Boisgard, Tiémoué Bakayoko, Ayman Kari, and Loris Mouyokolo are sidelined through injuries.

Les Bleu et Blanc registered their first win since September last week and will look to build on that form here. Nonetheless, they have just one win in their last nine away games in the competition, which is a cause for concern. They have scored just three times in their five away meetings against the hosts.

Patrick Vieira remains without the services of Ismaël Doukouré and Gerzino Nyamsi while Karol Fila is a long-term absentee with a knee injury.

Considering the goalscoring record of the two teams in recent games and their current form, a low-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Lorient 1-1 Strasbourg

Lorient vs Strasbourg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Romain Faivre to score or assist any time - Yes