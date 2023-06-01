Lorient vs Strasbourg Prediction and Betting Tips | June 3rd 2023

Lorient take on Strasbourg in a Ligue 1 match at the Stade du Moustoir this Saturday.

Both of these sides have basically nothing to play for in this final game of the 2022-23 season. Lorient currently sit in 10th place, while Strasbourg sit in 15th.

Neither side are likely to change league position regardless of this weekend’s result, meaning that it’s hard to tell quite what to expect from this game.

Lorient vs Strasbourg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The last two games between these sides have ended in draws, but overall, Lorient have the slight advantage in recent games. They have won two of their last six matches with Strasbourg, while only losing once.

Strasbourg’s recent form has essentially saved them from relegation. After sitting in the drop zone as recently as April 7, they have now taken 14 points from their last seven games, meaning their Ligue 1 status for next season is now secure.

Lorient’s 2-0 loss to Clermont last weekend was their third winless game in a row, and they have in fact won just two of their last 10 games.

Despite five places separating them in the table, Lorient and Strasbourg have a very similar goal difference. Both sides have scored 50 goals, and Lorient have conceded 52, just five fewer than Strasbourg.

Lorient have received fewer yellow cards than any other Ligue 1 team this season, having been shown just 41 in total.

Lorient vs Strasbourg Prediction

Both of these sides should be on the proverbial beach for this game, with basically nothing to play for coming into the final weekend.

With that considered, it’s probably best to make a prediction based purely on the recent form of the two sides, and in that sense, Strasbourg should probably be favoured.

However, it is worth noting that their upturn in recent form may well have been inspired by their quest for safety, a quest which has now been completed. Therefore, just as their first game this season ended in a draw, this one is likely to do the same.

Prediction: Lorient 1-1 Strasbourg

Lorient vs Strasbourg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Draw.

Tip 2: Game to feature less than 2.5 goals – Yes (There have been fewer than 2.5 goals scored in Strasbourg’s last four games).

Tip 3: Habib Diallo to score for Strasbourg – Yes (Diallo has scored five goals in his last six games).

Poll : 0 votes