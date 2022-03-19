Lorient vs Strasbourg prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

On Sunday, Lorient will host Strasbourg in a Ligue 1 game at the Stade du Moustoir.

Lorient are in 17th place in the points table, while Strasbourg are considerably higher in fifth. Can Strasbourg continue to push for a European qualification spot, or will Lorient gain some valuable points in their fight against relegation?

Lorient vs Strasbourg Head-to-Head

Lorient started their campaign in decent form – climbing as high as fifth at one point. However, they have slowly slipped towards another relegation fight following a string of poor results.

From September 25 to February 6, they failed to win a match in 15 outings, plummeting into the relegation places. Three wins in 2022, over Lens, Brest and Clermont have helped them climb out of the drop zone. However, they are only one point clear of 18th-placed Saint-Etienne. That means a loss this weekend could send them back into danger.

Strasbourg, meanwhile, have gone from strength to strength after a terrible start saw them fail to win their first three games. They’ve now lost just two of their last 17 and are currently on a run of six games unbeaten dating back to January 23.

Most recently, Julien Stephan’s side picked up an impressive 1-0 win over Monaco, thanks to defender Alexander Djiku’s winner. Last time they played Lorient, Strasbourg ran out 4-0 winners, but it was their first win in five attempts against the latter.

Lorient form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-L-D.

Strasbourg form guide (all competitions): W-D-D-D-W.

Lorient vs Strasbourg Team News

Lorient

Fabien Lemoine is the only doubt for Lorient, who should otherwise have a full-strength squad to call upon for this game.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: Fabien Lemoine, Enzo Le Fee.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Strasbourg

Two players are expected to miss out for Strasbourg, including influential midfielder Adrien Thomasson.

Injured: Maxime Le Marchand, Ismael Doucoure.

Doubtful: Adrien Thomasson.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: Noe.

Lorient vs Strasbourg Predicted XIs

Lorient (4-1-4-1): Matthieu Dreyer, Houboulang Mendes, Julien Laporte, Leo Petrot, Vincent Le Goff, Bonke Innocent, Armand Lauriente, Thomas Monconduit, Laurent Abergel, Quentin Boisgard, Terem Moffi.

Strasbourg (3-5-2): Matz Sels, Lucas Perrin, Gerzino Nyamsi, Alexander Djiku, Frederic Guilbert, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Ibrahima Sissoko, Sanjin Prcic, Dimitri Lienard, Ludovic Ajorque, Kevin Gameiro.

Lorient vs Strasbourg Prediction

Lorient have the home advantage here, but it’s tough to imagine them gaining a lot from this game.

Not only are Strasbourg one of Ligue 1’s form sides currently, but they’re also a highly organised efficient unit who are hard to break down and dangerous in attack. Therefore, the likely result here is an away win.

Prediction: Lorient 1-2 Strasbourg.

