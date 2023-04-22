Lorient entertain Toulouse at the Stade Yves Allainmat in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Both teams are almost assured of safety, as they sit mid-table with seven matches left. Lorient, who are in tenth place, are hoping to force their way into the top five to earn European qualification. They're 17 points outside of the Europa Conference League play-off round spot, which is currently held by Lille.

Les Merlus are having a better campaign than last season when they finished 16th. They have won 12 of their 31 games, drawing nine and losing ten. However, they're winless in four games, raising concerns about their form ahead of the final lap.

Toulouse, meanwhile, still need to fight for more points to steer clear of the relegation scrap. They sit 12th with 38 points – nine above Strasbourg - who are in the drop zone. After a streak of back-to-back away wins, the visitors were frustrated at home by Lyon, losing 2-1.

Les Violets, who won the Ligue 2 title last season to earn promotion to the top flight, have beaten expectations in the knockout cup competition. They reached their first Coupe de France final this year, where they face Nantes on April 29. Toulouse and Lorient shared the spoils in a four-goal thriller when they last met.

Lorient vs Toulouse Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Lorient have won once, drawn thrice and lost once in their last five clashes with Toulouse.

The hosts have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five games with Toulouse at home.

Lorient have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five home games.

Toulouse have won thrice and lost twice in their last five road outings.

Lorient have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five games, while Toulouse have won thrice and lost twice in the same period.

Form Guide: Lorient – L-D-L-D-W, Toulouse – L-W-W-L-W.

Lorient vs Toulouse Prediction

Ibrahima Kone and Enzo Le Fee have been outstanding for the hosts, with five and four goals respectively. Goalkeeper Yvon Mvogo and centre-back Julien Laporte have been sidelined with injuries, though.

Meanwhile, Thijs Dallinga is the visitors’ top scorer with 12 goals followed by Zakaria Aboukhlal (seven goals, five assists) and Branco van den Boomen (five goals, eight assists).

Lorient should return to winning ways, consideirng their home advantage.

Prediction: Lorient 1-0 Toulouse

Lorient vs Toulouse Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Lorient

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Lorient to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Toulouse to score - No

