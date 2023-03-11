Lorient vs Troyes Prediction and Betting Tips | March 12, 2023

Lorient face off with Troyes in Ligue 1 at the Stade du Moustoir on Sunday (March 12).

The hosts are in a comfortable spot in the mid-table, sitting in ninth, but their recent form has been poor, which has seen them slip from their October peak of second.

Troyes, meanwhile, are embroiled in a battle to avoid relegation. They're 19th, but a win here could be enough to take them as high as 16th. However, they will need to pull off their first win in some time to do that.

Lorient vs Troyes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The last two games between the two sides have ended in draws, and you have to go back to 2015 to find the last time Lorient beat Troyes.

After winning eight of their first ten Ligue 1 games this season, Lorient’s form has hit a slide recently. They’re now on a run of just one win in their six games and have won just three times in 2023.

Troyes have won just twice in 2023, coming out on top in their first two games of the year. Since then, they’ve picked up just two points, losing six of their next eight outings.

Lorient have seen the joint-fewest red cards of any Ligue 1 team this season, with just one of their players – Dango Ouattara – being sent off. In contrast, Troyes’ Mama Balde has already seen two red cards this season.

Only bottom side Angers have conceded more goals than Troyes, who have let in 57 thus far. Incredibly, though, despite sitting ten places below them, they’ve only scored one fewer goal than Lorient, who have 38.

Lorient vs Troyes Prediction

Lorient’s form has been patchy coming into this game, which will be enough to give struggling Troyes hope. Despite so many places separating them in the standings, they have a similar output when it comes to attack.

However, the away team struggle to keep goals out. While they did manage a draw against Monaco last weekend, they could find things difficult at the Stade du Moustoir, where Lorient have generally been solid.

This game is likely to be a close one, but Lorient should probably be favoured to win.

Prediction: Lorient 1-0 Troyes

Lorient vs Troyes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Lorient win

Tip 2: Lorient to score fewer than 2.5 goals – Yes (Lorient have only scored more than twice on four occasions this season.)

Tip 3: Troyes to fail to keep a clean sheet – Yes (Troyes have kept just two clean sheets this season.)

