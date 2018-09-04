Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Loris Karius commits a mistake on his Besiktas debut

Ishu Roy
ANALYST
News
1.79K   //    04 Sep 2018, 20:36 IST

Bury v Liverpool - Pre-Season Friendly
Bury v Liverpool - Pre-Season Friendly

What's the story?

Loris Karius' life as a Besiktas player didn't begin well as he committed a blunder on debut. Due to his mistake, the Turkish giants squandered a 1-0 lead in the 86th minute against Bursaspor.

In case you didn't know...

Karius endured a poor second half of last season, where he made a number of errors in goal, especially in the all-important UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid. This proved to be one of the main reasons for his departure.

The heart of the matter

Despite those two bloomers he committed against Los Blancos in the final, Klopp showed faith in him. However, after a string of errors in pre-season that followed, the German mastermind was left with no other option but to offload him.

Liverpool then broke the then-record fee for a goalkeeper by signing Alisson from Roma. On the contrary, Karius, who was sure to be on the fringes of the squad, joined Besiktas on a two-year loan deal.

In this match against Bursaspor, he started off well. The shot-stopper made a stunning one-on-one save to keep his clean sheet intact. A silly mistake, in the end, was what destroyed a potential dream debut.

A cross was played into the six-yard box from the left flank, and Karius, who was caught in two minds, came for the ball and then stuttered. By then, the ball was already in the back of the net. Had he stayed on his line, there would have been a chance of saving that.

Video

Here's how Karius fared on his debut.

What's next?

The 25-year-old hasn't been chosen for Germany and thus, will have to wait for a fortnight to prove a point. Besiktas host Yeni Malatyaspor on 16 September before kick-starting their Europa League campaign against Sarpsborg.

Meanwhile, Karius' parent club Liverpool will face an acid test against Tottenham Hotspur after the international break.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Besiktas Loris Karius Alisson Becker Jurgen Klopp
Ishu Roy
ANALYST
19 years old. Studious observer of cricket and football. Writer at Sportsmonks and thefootballaddict. Former writer at MadAboutEpl, The4thOfficial and Soccersouls.
Fans react to Loris Karius' big mistake on Besiktas debut
RELATED STORY
Reports: Liverpool star in talks over switch to Besiktas
RELATED STORY
Reports: Besiktas 'accidentally announce' signing of...
RELATED STORY
What next for Liverpool’s Loris Karius?
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Karius joins Besiktas on loan
RELATED STORY
Besiktas tease signing of Liverpool's Karius
RELATED STORY
Why Liverpool fans need to support Loris Karius
RELATED STORY
Reports: Arsenal plot Deadline Day move for World Cup star
RELATED STORY
Klopp in the dark on Karius future amid links to Besiktas
RELATED STORY
Report: Arsenal Target World Cup Star With Calum Chambers...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
15 Sep TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
15 Sep AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
15 Sep CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
15 Sep HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
15 Sep MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
15 Sep NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
15 Sep WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
16 Sep WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
16 Sep EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us