Loris Karius commits a mistake on his Besiktas debut

Bury v Liverpool - Pre-Season Friendly

What's the story?

Loris Karius' life as a Besiktas player didn't begin well as he committed a blunder on debut. Due to his mistake, the Turkish giants squandered a 1-0 lead in the 86th minute against Bursaspor.

In case you didn't know...

Karius endured a poor second half of last season, where he made a number of errors in goal, especially in the all-important UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid. This proved to be one of the main reasons for his departure.

The heart of the matter

Despite those two bloomers he committed against Los Blancos in the final, Klopp showed faith in him. However, after a string of errors in pre-season that followed, the German mastermind was left with no other option but to offload him.

Liverpool then broke the then-record fee for a goalkeeper by signing Alisson from Roma. On the contrary, Karius, who was sure to be on the fringes of the squad, joined Besiktas on a two-year loan deal.

In this match against Bursaspor, he started off well. The shot-stopper made a stunning one-on-one save to keep his clean sheet intact. A silly mistake, in the end, was what destroyed a potential dream debut.

A cross was played into the six-yard box from the left flank, and Karius, who was caught in two minds, came for the ball and then stuttered. By then, the ball was already in the back of the net. Had he stayed on his line, there would have been a chance of saving that.

Video

Here's how Karius fared on his debut.

What's next?

The 25-year-old hasn't been chosen for Germany and thus, will have to wait for a fortnight to prove a point. Besiktas host Yeni Malatyaspor on 16 September before kick-starting their Europa League campaign against Sarpsborg.

Meanwhile, Karius' parent club Liverpool will face an acid test against Tottenham Hotspur after the international break.