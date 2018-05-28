Why Loris Karius should look up to Dejan Lovren for inspiration

Dejan Lovren knows a thing or two about bouncing back

Nacho tries to console a distraught Karius

"Haven’t really slept until now... the scenes are still running through my head again and again... I'm infinitely sorry to my teammates, for you fans, and for all the staff. I know that I messed it up with the two mistakes and let you all down..."

Those were the words of Loris Karius after his two high profile errors meant that Real Madrid are the champions of Europe for the 3rd consecutive time, beating Liverpool 3-1 in Kyiv. Some people are saying that he should stop playing football, some are sending him death threats and putting all the blame on him. There's no doubt that Karius' errors were a major reason why Liverpool lost but right now he needs all the support he can get so that he can come back stronger.

One player from who Karius can learn how to bounce back is his teammate Dejan Lovren. The Croatian himself faced the wrath of supporters after his shocking performance against Tottenham at Wembley, where Liverpool lost 4-1. However, he has since been superb at the back for the Reds and was probably the best defender on the pitch in the UCL Final. His comeback has been inspirational and could really help Karius as he looks to bounce back in style.

The GK position is such that you always face more criticism for mistakes than applauds for your saves. After the game, no one seemed to care that until the final he had the most number of clean sheets in UCL, no one cared that he had also made some superb saves in the game.

Lovren suffered through similar agony, he himself received death threats but he used all the negativity to become better. He had only one goal in his mind: to prove his doubters wrong and he has done that. No team can reach the final of the biggest club competition in the world without having a good defence and Lovren has formed a strong partnership with January signing Virgil van Dijk.

The motto of Liverpool is "You'll Never Walk Alone" and that was seen in the final. No teammate of his blamed him for the loss and as Lovren said "We win and lose together as a team" he should be given all the backing that he needs in what could be his darkest days as a Liverpool player.

Viel Glück, Loris!