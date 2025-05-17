Los Angeles Galaxy vs Los Angeles FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th May 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS features the El Trafico Derby this weekend as Los Angeles Galaxy take on local rivals Los Angeles FC in an important encounter at the Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.
Los Angeles Galaxy vs Los Angeles FC Preview
Los Angeles FC are currently in fifth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The away side eased past Seattle Sounders by a 4-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.
Los Angeles Galaxy, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have struggled so far this season. The hosts slumped to a narrow 3-2 defeat at the hands of Philadelphia Union in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.
Los Angeles Galaxy vs Los Angeles FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Los Angeles Galaxy have a slight historical edge in the El Trafico Derby and have won 10 out of the 24 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Los Angeles FC's nine victories.
- A total of 103 goals have been scored in the 24 matches between Los Angeles FC and Los Angeles Galaxy, with eleven of these games featuring at least five goals.
- Los Angeles Galaxy have made their worst start to an MLS season in the club's history and have picked up only three points from their 13 matches so far - two fewer than any other team has managed at this stage of the season.
- Los Angeles FC have won only one of their last 10 matches away from home in all competitions in a run dating back to last season's MLS playoffs.
Los Angeles Galaxy vs Los Angeles FC Prediction
Los Angeles FC have stepped up to the plate this season and will look to make the most of their momentum. Jeremy Ebobisse and Denis Bouanga have been effective for their side and will look to add to their goal tallies on Sunday.
Los Angeles Galaxy have struggled to impose themselves this season and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. Los Angeles FC are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Los Angeles Galaxy 1-3 Los Angeles FC
Los Angeles Galaxy vs Los Angeles FC Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Los Angeles FC to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Los Angeles FC to score first - Yes