Los Angeles FC vs Atlanta United Prediction and Betting Tips | October 5th 2025

Major League Soccer returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Los Angeles FC and Atlanta United square off at the BMO Stadium on Sunday. This will be the first meeting between the two teams since May 2024, when Steven Cherundolo’s men secured a 1-0 victory at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Ad

Los Angeles FC turned in another performance of the highest quality last Sunday when they cruised to a 3-0 victory over St. Louis City at CityPark.

With that result, Cherundolo’s side have now won four games on the bounce for the first time since March, scoring 15 goals and conceding four across the four matches.

This impressive run of results has seen Los Angeles surge into fourth place in the Western Conference table with 53 points from 30 games, seven points behind first-placed San Diego FC heading into the final four games.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Atlanta United continue to struggle for results at the wrong end of the Eastern Conference table as they fell to a 2-0 defeat against New England Revolution last time out.

Ronny Deila’s men have failed to win six of their last seven matches, losing three and claiming three draws since their 4-1 victory over Mexican outfit Atlas in the Leagues Cup on August 7.

Atlanta United have picked up just 27 points from their 31 matches so far to sit bottom but one in the Eastern Conference standings in what has been a disappointing league campaign.

Ad

Los Angeles FC vs Atlanta United Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The results have been split right down the middle in the history of this fixture, with Los Angeles FC and Atlanta United claiming two wins each from their previous six encounters.

Atlanta United have managed just one win from their last 15 MLS matches while losing seven and claiming seven draws since June 1.

Los Angeles FC are unbeaten in seven of their last eight league games, claiming five wins and two draws since the start of August.

Atlanta United currently hold the worst away record in the Eastern Conference, having picked up just eight points from their 15 matches so far.

Ad

Los Angeles FC vs Atlanta United Prediction

Los Angeles FC have upped the ante at the business end of the season as they make a late push for the title and gather momentum ahead of the playoffs.

As for Atlanta United, they have been woeful on the road, and given their current form, we see them struggling at the BMO Stadium once again.

Prediction: Los Angeles FC 3-1 Atlanta United

Ad

Los Angeles FC vs Atlanta United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Los Angeles to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in five of Los Angeles’ last six games)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in the hosts’ last five matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More