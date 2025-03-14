Los Angeles FC vs Austin FC Prediction and Betting Tips | March 15, 2025 

Los Angeles FC and Austin FC square off in an MLS Western Conference clash on Saturday at BMO Stadium.

Ad

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 defeat at Columbus Crew in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16 in midweek. LA were two goals down at the break, courtesy of goals from Jacen Russell-Rowe and Diego Rossi. Denis Bouanga halved the deficit in the sixth minute of stoppage time as LA advanced with a 4-2 aggregate win.

The Black and Gold now shift their attention to the domestic scene, where their last game was a 5-2 defeat at Seattle Sounders.

Ad

Trending

Austin, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 home defeat to Colorado Rapids. Rafael Navarro's 18th-minute strike settled the contest. The defeat left Los Verdes in 10th spot in the standings, with three points from as many games, while LAFC are fifth with six points.

Los Angeles FC vs Austin FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Los Angeles have seven wins from 11 head-to-head games with Austin, losing twice.

Their most recent clash in September was a 1-1 draw.

All 11 head-to-head games have produced over 1.5 goals.

LAFC are unbeaten in six head-to-head games, winning four.

Austin's last nine league games have produced less than three goals.

Los Angeles have won all four home games across competitions this season.

Ad

Los Angeles FC vs Austin FC Prediction

Los Angeles have made an immaculate start to the seaso at home, scoring six goals without conceding. They are fresh off booking their spot in the last-eight in the continent.

That could give an advantage to Austin, who have had a few extra days of rest. Their three league games this season have been by a 1-0 margin, losing the last two.

Ad

Expect LA to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Los Angeles 2-1 Austin

Los Angeles FC vs Austin FC Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Los Angeles to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback