Los Angeles FC vs Austin FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Los Angeles FC invite Austin FC to the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles for their first game of the MLS 2021 campaign on Saturday night.

This will be the first-ever game in the competition for the visitors, who will be competing in the Western Conference from this season onwards. They were very active in the pre-season and played six games, winning four of them.

Hosts Los Angeles FC will be looking to put a disappointing 2020 season behind them. However, in pre-season, their preparations only consisted of two draws against New England Revolution.

Our Minister of Culture has a few things to say ahead of this Saturday's season opener.

Los Angeles FC vs Austin FC Head-to-Head

As Austin FC have never played an MLS game, there is no head-to-head record available for this game.

Los Angeles FC form guide across all competitions: None (opening match of the season)

Austin FC form guide across all competitions: None (opening match of the season)

Los Angeles FC vs Austin FC Team News

Los Angeles FC

The hosts reported no injuries in the training sessions ahead of the season opener. Striker Carlos Vela, who missed the majority of the 2020 campaign, is back in the fold and all set to make his return to the pitch.

New signing Kim Moon-Hwan was struggling with a recurring knee injury when he joined the club in January. He only played 30 minutes in pre-season and is currently working to build his match-fitness. His involvement in the game is doubtful.

"The idea that so many guys have an understanding of what we want to be about on the field makes a big difference."



🎙️ Bob Bradley



Training Report presented by @DrinkBODYARMOR.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Kim Moon-Hwan

Suspended: None

Austin FC

Ulises Segura is out injured on account of a calf injury sustained at the end of last season. Aaron Schoenfeld recently underwent knee surgery and is ruled out for the next few upcoming games.

Hector Jiménez is also expected to sit this one out, but the cause of his injury is undisclosed.

Two days to go, y'all.

Injured: Ulises Segura, Aaron Schoenfeld

Doubtful: Hector Jiménez

Suspended: None

Los Angeles FC vs Austin FC Predicted XI

Los Angeles FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pablo Sisniega; Tristan Blackmon, Eddie Segura, Jesus David Murillo, Diego Palacios; Latif Blessing, Eduard Atuesta, Mark-Anthony Kaye; Carlos Vela, Corey Baird, Diego Rossi

Austin FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Andrew Tarbell; Matt Besler, Nick Lima, Jhohan Sebastian Romaña Espitia, Ben Sweat; Daniel Pereira, Tomás Pochettino, Alexander Ring; Jon Gallagher, Danny Hoesen, Rodney Redes

Los Angeles FC vs Austin FC Prediction

The hosts have been given some of the best odds to lift the league title this season. Diego Rossi was last season's top scorer and he will certainly provide them with firepower. To add to their attacking threat, Carlos Vela is also back to full fitness and they can form a deadly duo up front.

Austin lost both of their friendly games against MLS opponents. They may struggle to get a favorable result in their first competitive fixture against a strong team like LAFC. We expect the home side to secure victory here.

Prediction: Los Angeles FC 3-1 Austin FC

