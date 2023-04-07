Los Angeles FC vs Austin Prediction and Betting Tips | April 8, 2023

Reigning champions Los Angeles FC welcome Austin to the BMO Stadium in the MLS Western Conference on Saturday (April 8).

The hosts have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the league and are coming off a goalless draw against Colorado Rapids last time around. Los Angeles beat Vancouver Whitecaps in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals, with Denis Bouanga bagging a brace and Kwadwo Opoku adding another.

Austin, meanwhile, are winless in two league outings and played out a 1-1 draw against the Colorado Rapids in their previous game. Jon Gallagher opened the scoring in the fifth minute, which was canceled out by Kevin Cabral's 85th-minute strike.

Los Angeles FC vs Austin Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths six times in the MLS, with Los Angeles leading 4-2, including winning their last meeting.

LAFC have won twice in their three home meetings against Austin without conceding.

Los Angeles are undefeated in eight MLS games.

LAFC are unbeaten in 14 of their last 16 home games in the MLS.

Austin have lost six of their last seven away games in the league.

The hosts have the best defensive record in the Western Conference, conceding thrice in five games.

LAFC have a 100% record at home, with all nine goals coming in three games.

Los Angeles FC vs Austin Prediction

The hosts have kept clean sheets in three of their last four games across competitions. They're on an eight-game unbeaten run in the MLS.

Austin, meanwhile, have failed to score in two of their three games at Los Angeles They have been inconsistent this season, and considering LAFC's home advantage, the hosts should eke out a win.

Prediction: Los Angeles FC 2-0 Austin.

Los Angeles FC vs Austin Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - LAFC

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Denis Bouanga to score or assist any time - Yes

