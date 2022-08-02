Los Angeles FC vs Club America prediction and betting tips | August 3 | Club Friendlies 2022

Los Angeles FC will seek a fifth straight win when they take on Club America in a friendly at the SoFi Stadium on Wednesday.

Both teams met in the semi-finals of the CONCACAF Champions League in 2020, where the MLS team - Los Angeles - claimed a comfortable 3-1 win.

Los Angeles maintained their sensational run of results with a 2-1 victory over Seattle Sounders on Saturday.

They have now won their last four games in the MLS, scoring nine goals and conceding four. Los Angeles are atop the Western Conference standings, picking up 48 points from 22 games.

Meanwhile, Club America were condemned to a second straight defeat in the Liga MX, as they were beaten 3-2 by Club Leon.

Before that, the Mexican team turned in a resilient performance, twice fighting back from behind to salvage a 2-2 draw in a friendly against La Liga heavyweights Real Madrid.

America have now failed to taste victory in their last five games across competitions, stretching back to a 1-0 win over Toluca on July 14.

Los Angeles FC vs Club America Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second meeting between the two teams, with Los Angeles claiming a 3-1 victory when they squared off in December 2020.

America have head into Wednesday on a run of two wins from five friendlies this year, losing twice and drawing one.

America are winless in five games across competitions, losing four and drawing one.

Los Angeles have won their last four games, stretching back to a 1-0 loss against Vancouver Whitecaps on July 3.

America are winless in five outings on the road, managing just one win in eight games since the start of May.

Los Angeles FC vs Club America Prediction

While America will look to arrest their slump, they have a rampant Los Angeles team, who have won their last four games, to contend with. The MLS team is expected to come out convincing winners in this clash.

Prediction: Los Angeles FC 3-1 Club America.

Los Angeles FC vs Club America Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Los Angeles.

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of Club America’s last five games).

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of Club America’s last six games).

Tip 4: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in six of Los Angeles’ last eight outings).

