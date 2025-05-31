Los Angeles FC vs Club America Prediction and Betting Tips | May 31, 2025

A spot in the FIFA Club World Cup will be on the line on Saturday when Los Angeles FC and Club America lock horns in the playoffs at the BMO Stadium. This will be the first competitive meeting between the two teams since December 2020, when the MLS side secured a 3-1 victory in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.
Los Angeles and Club America have been given a chance to secure a spot in the Club World Cup following the disqualification of Mexican outfit Club Leon. They saw their spot in the competition stripped away due to the multi-club ownership rule in the competition, with Pachuca's qualification already guaranteed.
Los Angeles are unbeaten in eight games, winning three, since a 3-1 defeat to Inter Miami in the Champions Cup - a run that has seen them rise to 14th in the MLS Supporter’s Shield standings.
Club America, meanwhile, have endured a topsy-turvy run, picking up three wins from their last 12 outings across competitions, losing five, since April.
André Jardine’s men head into Saturday’s crunch tie fresh off a heartbreak in the Liga MX playoff, as they fell to a 2-0 defeat to Toluca in the final on Monday.
Los Angeles FC vs Club America Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Los Angeles have two wins from their previous three meetings in the fixture, losing one.
- Los Angeles are unbeaten in five games at BMO Stadium, winning four, since a 1-0 loss to Austin in March.
- Club America are on a run of six back-to-back away games without a win across competitions, losing five and picking up one draw since the start of April.
- Los Angeles have failed to keep a clean sheet in eight of their last 10 matches across competitions, conceding 14 goals, since April.
Los Angeles FC vs Club America Prediction
With a place in the Club World Cup up for grabs, expect Los Angeles and Club America to give everything this weekend as they look to secure qualification. Home advantage could play a huge part in favour of the MLS side, who should pick up a narrow win.
Prediction: Los Angeles 2-1 Club America
Los Angeles FC vs Club America Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Los Angeles to win
Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in seven of Los Angeles’ last nine games.)
Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been at least three goals scored in eight of the hosts’ last nine outings.)