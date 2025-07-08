Los Angeles FC vs Colorado Rapids Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th July 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this week as Los Angeles FC lock horns with Colorado Rapids in an important encounter at the BMO Stadium on Wednesday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Los Angeles FC vs Colorado Rapids Preview

Los Angeles FC are currently in seventh place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been fairly impressive over the past year. The home side slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Vancouver Whitecaps last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Colorado Rapids, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best so far this season. The Rapids suffered a 2-1 defeat against Sporting Kansas City in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

Los Angeles FC vs Colorado Rapids Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Los Angeles FC have a good recent record against Colorado Rapids and have won nine out of the last 15 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Colorado Rapids' five victories.

Los Angeles FC have won all eight of their home games against Colorado Rapids in all competitions and have scored an impressive 22 goals in these matches.

Los Angeles FC were unbeaten in five matches on the trot at home in the regular season of MLS before they suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Vancouver Whitecaps last week.

Colorado Rapids are winless in their last six matches away from home in MLS and have conceded multiple goals in each of these games.

Los Angeles FC vs Colorado Rapids Prediction

Los Angeles FC have shown flashes of their ability in MLS this season but are yet to grow into a consistent force in the competition. The hosts have good players in their ranks and have a point to prove going into this game.

Colorado Rapids can pack a punch on their day but will need to work hard to keep the home side at bay. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Los Angeles FC 2-2 Colorado Rapids

Los Angeles FC vs Colorado Rapids Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Colorado Rapids to score first - Yes

