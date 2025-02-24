Los Angeles FC vs Colorado Rapids Prediction and Betting Tips | February 25, 2025

Los Angeles FC and Colorado Rapids return to action in the CONCACAF Champions Cup when they square off at the BMO Stadium in the second leg of the first round on Tuesday. Steven Cherundolo’s LAFC suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat in last week’s first leg.

Los Angeles FC picked up a morale-boosting result ahead of their return to the CONCACAF Champions Cup, edging out Minnesota United 1-0 in their MLS curtain-raiser on Saturday.

Before that, Cherundolo’s side had picked up three wins from their four MLS pre-season games before losing to Colorado in the first leg of their Champions Cup first-round clash last Wednesday.

Los Angeles have won six of their last eight games across competitions at the BMO Stadium as they seek to overhaul their aggregate deficit in the tie.

Meanwhile, American forward Dorde Mihailovic grabbed the headlines for Colorado in the first leg against Los Angeles, striking twice to inspire them to a vital victory at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

However, Colorado failed to build on that result in their MLS season opener, as they were held to a goalless draw by St. Louis City at the weekend. The Rapids, though, are unbeaten in seven back-to-back games across competitions, winning three, since the turn of the year.

Los Angeles FC vs Colorado Rapids Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Los Angeles have eight wins from their last 14 meetings with Colorado, who have won five.

Los Angeles are on a run of seven back-to-back home wins against the Rapids, scoring 21 goals and keeping five clean sheets since August 2018.

Colorado are winless in five competitive away matches, losing four, since a 3-2 victory over Dallas on September 1.

Los Angeles have won all but one of their last seven home matches across competitions, with a 2-1 extra-time loss to Seattle Sounders on November 24 being the exception.

Los Angeles FC vs Colorado Rapids Prediction

While Colorado got the job done against Los Angeles last week, they will need to be at their best at the BMO Stadium, where they have lost on their last seven visits. Moreover, with home advantage giving Cherundolo’s men an extra edge, we are backing them to overturn their one-goal deficit and book their spot in the second round.

Prediction: Los Angeles 3-1 Colorado

Los Angeles FC vs Colorado Rapids Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Los Angeles to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in their last five meetings.)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been at least 11 bookings in seven of their last nine encounters.)

