Los Angeles FC vs FC Dallas Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st June 2024

The 2024 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Los Angeles FC take on FC Dallas in an important clash at the BMO Stadium on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will look to win this game.

Los Angeles FC vs FC Dallas Preview

FC Dallas are in 12th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have struggled this season. The Texas-based outfit slumped to a damaging 3-1 defeat at the hands of Los Angeles Galaxy this week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Los Angeles FC, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table and have been in impressive form this season. The hosts eased past Minnesota United by a 2-0 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Los Angeles FC vs FC Dallas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Los Angeles FC have a good record against FC Dallas and have won five out of the 10 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to FC Dallas' three victories.

Los Angeles FC have won each of their last four matches at home against FC Dallas in MLS and are unbeaten in their last five such games in the competition.

Los Angeles FC have won their last six matches on the trot in all competitions and have kept clean sheets in five of these games.

FC Dallas suffered a 3-1 defeat against Los Angeles Galaxy this week and have now conceded three goals in two consecutive games in MLS.

Los Angeles FC vs FC Dallas Prediction

Los Angeles FC have stepped up to the plate this season and will look to extend their impressive run. Denis Bouanga has been exceptional for the hosts and will look to add to his goal tally in this fixture.

FC Dallas have not been at their best this season and will be up against a formidable opponent on Saturday. Los Angeles FC are the better team and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Los Angeles FC 4-1 FC Dallas

Los Angeles FC vs FC Dallas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Los Angeles FC to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: FC Dallas to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Denis Bouanga to score - Yes