Los Angeles FC vs FC Dallas Prediction and Betting Tips | March 25, 2023

Los Angeles FC take on FC Dallas at the BMO Stadium in the MLS on Saturday (March 25).

Steven Cherundolo’s men are unbeaten five home games against the Hoops and will look to extend this fine run. Los Angeles saw their perfect start to the MLS campaign come to an end last Saturday (March 18) in a goalless draw against Seattle Sounders.

Before that, Cherundolo’s side secured their place in the CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals with a 4-2 aggregate win over LD Alajuelense. That came despite a 2-1 second-leg loss against the Costa Rican outfit on March 17.

With seven points from three games, Los Angeles are second in the Western Conference, five points off league leaders Saint Louis City. Dallas, meanwhile, turned in a resilient team performance last weekend, coming from behind to claim a 2-1 win over Sporting Kansas City.

The Hoops have now gone three games without defeat, winning twice and drawing once since their 1-0 opening-day loss against Minnesota United. Dallas, meanwhile, have also picked up seven points from a possible 12 and will set out to pick up their first away win of the season.

Los Angeles FC vs FC Dallas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With four wins from their last nine meetings, Los Angeles boast a superior record in the fixture.

Dallas have picked up two wins in that oeriod, while the spoils have been shared on three occasions.

Dallas are winless in their last five visits to the BMO Stadium, losing three and drawing two since May 2018.

Los Angeles are unbeaten in four of their last five home games, winning thrice since January.

Dallas are without a win in four away league games, losing twice since last September’s 3-0 win at Minnesota United.

Los Angeles FC vs FC Dallas Prediction

Los Angeles and Dallas have enjoyed solid starts to the season, so a thrilling contest could ensue. However, the Hoops have struggled on the road, so Los Angeles should claim all three points.

Prediction: Los Angeles FC 2-1 FC Dallas

Los Angeles FC vs FC Dallas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Los Angeles

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in five of their last six meetings.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals in four of their last five classes.)

