Los Angeles FC vs Houston Dynamo Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th June 2023

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this week as Houston Dynamo lock horns with an impressive Los Angeles FC side in an important clash at the BMO Stadium on Wednesday.

Los Angeles FC vs Houston Dynamo Preview

Houston Dynamo are currently in seventh place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Texas-based outfit eased past Chicago Fire by a 4-1 margin in the US Open Cup last week and will look to achieve a similar scoreline in this match.

Los Angeles FC, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. The hosts slumped to a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Houston Dynamo in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Los Angeles FC vs Houston Dynamo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Los Angeles FC have a good record against Houston Dynamo and have won five out of the 12 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Houston Dynamo's two victories.

Houston Dynamo's 4-0 victory against Los Angeles FC last week represented the first time either team has managed to keep a clean sheet in this fixture.

Los Angeles FC are winless in their last three matches at home in all competitions and have failed to find the back of the net in all three games.

Houston Dynamo are one of only four teams that are yet to pick up a victory away from home this season and have picked up only two points from their travels in the MLS so far.

Los Angeles FC have failed to score goals in three consecutive MLS games for only the second time in the club's history.

Los Angeles FC vs Houston Dynamo Prediction

Los Angeles FC have stuttered in recent weeks and are in desperate need of a resurgence at the moment. The hosts have a good squad at their disposal and will need to step up to the plate in this match.

Houston Dynamo were excellent in their 4-0 victory this week and have shown marked improvement this season. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw this week.

Prediction: Los Angeles FC 2-2 Houston Dynamo

Los Angeles FC vs Houston Dynamo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Los Angeles FC to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ibrahim Aliyu to score - Yes

